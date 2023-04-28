Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND at Olney Theatre Center

Review: THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND at Olney Theatre Center

Olney Theatre Center Delivers a Stellar Tribute to Kander and Ebb

Apr. 28, 2023  

If you like the musicals of Kander and Ebb, and musical reviews that pack a lot of music into a single performance, then make tracks to Olney Theatre Center and catch The World Goes 'Round, a co-production by Olney Theatre Center, ArtsCentric, and Everyman Theatre, running through May 21st.

Review: THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND at Olney Theatre Center
Karen Vincent, Kevin S. McAllister, Natascia Diaz,
Harris Milgrim, and Nova Y. Payton in
"The World Goes 'Round" at Olney Theatre Center.
Photo Credit: Teresa Castracane Photography

Featuring an impressive and talented five-person ensemble, and backed by a tight, seven piece band (under the direction of Olney's Director of Music Theatre Christopher Youstra), this production is all about the music, with a wide variety of numbers (31 in all) that take the audience on a tour of many of the shows that make up the the Kander and Ebb cannon.

The cast features Broadway veterans Kevin S. McAllister (who also directed the production), Natascia Diaz, and Harris Milgrim, and local luminaries Karen Vincent and Nova Y. Payton. Together they form a superb ensemble that turns every number into a musical treat for both the eyes and ears. (In the interest of full disclosure, this reviewer has worked with Mr. McAllister and Mr. Youstra on a several occasions.)

Under McAllister's direction, the show moves briskly, mostly because the original creators chose to eschew any kind of narration or forced, awkward banter. Each song flows seamlessly into the next, with the exception being those points in the show where a number of "celebrity tributes" have been added to this production. These tribute video segments are poorly lit, and their sound quality is subpar; as a result, they don't add enough to the performance to justify what they add to the running time of a show that is overlong already. In contrast to the quality of the live performers on stage, they are almost an unwanted intrusion, rather than the loving tributes they were intended to be. This version of the production also features more songs than the original show. With seventeen numbers in the first act, and fourteen in the second, it might have been better if some of those new numbers were replacements or substitutions, not additions.

Review: THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND at Olney Theatre Center With so many songs, it's hard to pick a favorite, but some of the standout numbers include the frenetic Coffee in a Cardboard Cup, a hilarious turn by Milgrim singing Sara Lee, and Diaz's Arthur in the Afternoon. Diaz and the full ensemble delivered a sensuous and sultry All That Jazz and the entire company ends the show with sparkling renditions of Cabaret and New York, New York. The cast is in motion almost continuously, whether they are rearranging the minimal set pieces, executing McAllister's thoughtful, understated blocking, or presenting the more elaborate work of choreographer Shalyce Hemby. Lights and projections, sound, costumes and props are all understated, and add nice touches to the show.

The World Goes 'Round is a delightful opportunity to binge on the music of Kander and Ebb, enjoying old favorites and making some new ones. Despite some suggestive movement and a few lyrical double entendres, it is appropriate for the whole family. And it's a great way to introduce young people to the magic of live musical theatre - the energetic performances and crisp pacing will keep viewers of all ages engaged throughout the show.

The World Goes 'Round runs through May 21st. Running time is approximately 2:20, with one intermission. For more information about Olney Theatre Center, click here.




Review: OPEN at Nu Sass Photo
Review: OPEN at Nu Sass
What did our critic think of OPEN at Nu Sass?
Nu Sass Productions to Present THE OREO COMPLEX Beginning Next Month Photo
Nu Sass Productions to Present THE OREO COMPLEX Beginning Next Month
Nu Sass Productions will concludes its 2023 season with The OREO Complex written, directed, and performed by Lillian Brown, in repertory with Nu Sass's Finding Neil Patrick Harris by Donna Hoke and Open by Crystal Skillman, and Mr. & Mrs. Fitch a collaboration between Nu Sass and Landless Theatre Company. All three shows will be performed between April 14 and June 9, 2023.
Signature Theatre is Accepting Submissions For SIGWORKS: MONDAY NIGHT NEW PLAY READING SER Photo
Signature Theatre is Accepting Submissions For SIGWORKS: MONDAY NIGHT NEW PLAY READING SERIES
Signature Theatre will continue its commitment to new work by presenting the eighth annual SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings. Under the leadership of Signature's Director of Artistic Development Anika Chapin, this initiative highlights and supports the work of DMV playwrights and is an opportunity for playwrights, actors, directors, designers, and patrons to explore new plays in a fun and informal environment.
Folger Reopens On November 17, 2023, After a Transformative Three-Year Building Renovation Photo
Folger Reopens On November 17, 2023, After a Transformative Three-Year Building Renovation
The Folger Shakespeare Library is reopening its historic home on Capitol Hill to the public on Friday, November 17, 2023, after a major three-year building renovation that will allow the Folger to share more of its collection and resources than ever before.

From This Author - Ken Kemp

 

Ken Kemp is an actor, director, and producer who has been active in Washington and Baltimore theatre for over 20 years. His work includes Equity and non-Equity, as well independent fil... (read more about this author)


Review: THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND at Olney Theatre CenterReview: THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND at Olney Theatre Center
April 28, 2023

Make tracks to Olney Theatre Center and catch The World Goes 'Round!
Review: R.E.S.P.E.C.T. - A CELEBRATION OF THE MUSIC OF ARETHA FRANKLIN at Capital One HallReview: R.E.S.P.E.C.T. - A CELEBRATION OF THE MUSIC OF ARETHA FRANKLIN at Capital One Hall
March 27, 2023

The national tour of R.E.S.P.E.C.T. - A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin is a tribute fit for The Queen of Soul. It stopped at Capital One Hall on March 22nd, with a lean and streamlined review that made music the priority.
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at National TheatreReview: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at National Theatre
March 20, 2023

It may be quite some time before DC audiences get a chance to see the kind of raw emotion and powerful acting and singing that Heidi Blickenstaff brings to the stage in this production of Jagged Little Pill.
Review: KINKY BOOTS Struts Its Stuff At Olney Theatre CenterReview: KINKY BOOTS Struts Its Stuff At Olney Theatre Center
February 20, 2023

Olney Theatre Center's Kinky Boots is a stunning production that sparkles from the opening curtain to the final bows.
Review: SUNSET BOULEVARD at Eisenhower Theatre at The Kennedy CenterReview: SUNSET BOULEVARD at Eisenhower Theatre at The Kennedy Center
February 4, 2023

Tony award winner Stephanie J. Block brings real Broadway star power to Sunset Boulevard, the latest installment of the Kennedy Center's Broadway Center Stage series, currently playing in the Eisenhower Theatre through February 8th.
share