Review: THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND at Olney Theatre Center

If you like the musicals of Kander and Ebb, and musical reviews that pack a lot of music into a single performance, then make tracks to Olney Theatre Center and catch The World Goes 'Round, a co-production by Olney Theatre Center, ArtsCentric, and Everyman Theatre, running through May 21st.

Featuring an impressive and talented five-person ensemble, and backed by a tight, seven piece band (under the direction of Olney's Director of Music Theatre Christopher Youstra), this production is all about the music, with a wide variety of numbers (31 in all) that take the audience on a tour of many of the shows that make up the the Kander and Ebb cannon.

The cast features Broadway veterans Kevin S. McAllister (who also directed the production), Natascia Diaz, and Harris Milgrim, and local luminaries Karen Vincent and Nova Y. Payton. Together they form a superb ensemble that turns every number into a musical treat for both the eyes and ears. (In the interest of full disclosure, this reviewer has worked with Mr. McAllister and Mr. Youstra on a several occasions.)

Under McAllister's direction, the show moves briskly, mostly because the original creators chose to eschew any kind of narration or forced, awkward banter. Each song flows seamlessly into the next, with the exception being those points in the show where a number of "celebrity tributes" have been added to this production. These tribute video segments are poorly lit, and their sound quality is subpar; as a result, they don't add enough to the performance to justify what they add to the running time of a show that is overlong already. In contrast to the quality of the live performers on stage, they are almost an unwanted intrusion, rather than the loving tributes they were intended to be. This version of the production also features more songs than the original show. With seventeen numbers in the first act, and fourteen in the second, it might have been better if some of those new numbers were replacements or substitutions, not additions.

With so many songs, it's hard to pick a favorite, but some of the standout numbers include the frenetic Coffee in a Cardboard Cup, a hilarious turn by Milgrim singing Sara Lee, and Diaz's Arthur in the Afternoon. Diaz and the full ensemble delivered a sensuous and sultry All That Jazz and the entire company ends the show with sparkling renditions of Cabaret and New York, New York. The cast is in motion almost continuously, whether they are rearranging the minimal set pieces, executing McAllister's thoughtful, understated blocking, or presenting the more elaborate work of choreographer Shalyce Hemby. Lights and projections, sound, costumes and props are all understated, and add nice touches to the show.

The World Goes 'Round is a delightful opportunity to binge on the music of Kander and Ebb, enjoying old favorites and making some new ones. Despite some suggestive movement and a few lyrical double entendres, it is appropriate for the whole family. And it's a great way to introduce young people to the magic of live musical theatre - the energetic performances and crisp pacing will keep viewers of all ages engaged throughout the show.

The World Goes 'Round runs through May 21st. Running time is approximately 2:20, with one intermission. For more information about Olney Theatre Center, click here.