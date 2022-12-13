Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE HOLIDAY SHOW presented by Gay Men's Chorus of Washington at Lincoln Theatre

A superb musical present to the LGBTQ+ community!

Dec. 13, 2022  
Review: THE HOLIDAY SHOW presented by Gay Men's Chorus of Washington at Lincoln Theatre
Gay Men's Chrous of Washington's The Holiday Show.
Photo courtesy of the company.

The holidays are upon us and that means the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington DC (GMCW) presented their much-anticipated annual holiday musical present---an engaging package of song and dance, The Holiday Show, for the LGBTQ+ community (and, hopefully, for the larger DMV community as well).

Though I am reviewing this show as I have in year's past, I must admit that my affection for this organization's vocal skills, enthusiastic spirit and commitment to social justice might rein in my critical zealousness ever so slightly. This year's offering was decidedly on the lighter, breezier, and escapist side as distinct from other past holiday concerts where you might have heard some Bach or Handel sung with meticulous cadence and resonance. (There were, however, some very serious speakers interspersed at various junctures talking about several relevant issues as well as four reflective, more serious songs).

The concert opened with the rhythmic and upbeat song "Underneath the Tree" with many members of the GMCW holding drinking glasses aloft and toasting with festive cheer and quasi-haughty attitude. A most amusing number!

The traditional carol "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlefolk" was beautifully arranged by Heather Sorenson. The refrain of "Tidings of comfort and joy" was stunningly echoed throughout.

Next up was the effervescent classic "Sleigh Ride" and it was an ebullient treasure to watch. Dancing Reindeer of the 17th Street Dance pranced and strutted with precise choreography (Kudos to Choreographers James Ellzy and Craig Cipollini) and there was also a Santa and a sprightly elf to round out the amusement.

The GenOUT Youth Chorus sang with such maturity and finesse under the conducting of C. Paul Heins. How pleasing to see how this group has grown in confidence and skill. Their rendition of the traditional Spanish carol "Los Pastores a Belén" was sung with charming intricacy.

Another winner from the Youth Chorus was their rendition of the beautiful traditional carol "Noel". The chorus encircled the superb soloist Cooper Westbrook with fervent and rapt attentiveness. Matty Mitchell played the English Horn with aplomb.

"Boogie Woogie Hanukkah" was a delightfully subversive and comedically affectionate take on the traditions of Hanukkah replete with superb choreography. The Rock Creek Singers truly delivered a swinging and bouncy rendition of this song.

The entire GMCW sang the evocative and captivating "Bilvavi" which was based on a passage by Rabbi Eliezer Azikri and Sefer Haredim.

The oft-performed "Hard Candy Christmas" was presented with the appropriate air of struggle, world-weariness, and "just barely hanging on" which is so indicative of this song. Soloists Brent Almond and Alexis Vida Rangel sang with feeling.

The entire GMCW and the 17th Street Dance delivered the exciting "Bells, Bows, Gifts, Trees". Costumes by Jeffrey Hollands and Gary Turner were very inventive and outrageous. The theatrical and strikingly outfitted individual performers were Marcus Brown, Jonathan Malavé, Micah Escobedo, Tommie Adams, and Ben Harris. The 17th Street Dance wore white outfits with matching white earmuffs in the spirit of the snowy season.

The beautiful vocal blends of the Potomac Fever,an a capella singing group were heard in the moving Irving Berlin song "White Christmas."

This sonorous sounds of this fine vocal group continued with the hilarious highlight "It's Snowing Elves" which creatively showed elves descending from the heavenly spheres ---to the tune of the gay classic "It's Raining Men!"

Artistic Director Thea Kano conducted with flair as the inspirational and spiritual group Seasons of Love sang the meditative yet rhythmic "Mary Sat a Rockin'". This rousing group also sang a jubilant and fervor-driven rendition of "Joyful, Joyful" (from Sister Act ll and based on Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony no.9). Soloists Joseph Levin -Manning, Don Medor, Ronté Pierce, Alexis Vida Rangel, Mikal Rasheed, and Micah Yarbrough were electric and extraordinary in their singing power.

The GMCW next delivered a passionate and edgy rendition of the classic song "Holding Out for A Hero." Soloist Gabriel Lopez sang with rocking energy and gusto.

The oft-performed and beloved classic "12 Rockin' Days" was a witty send-up of the twelve days of Christmas replete with out-sized choreographic flair and zippy, snappy costumes

The musicians on Bass, Percussion and Piano added immeasurably to the flavor of the concert. Theodore Guerrant on Piano, Shawn Alger on Bass and Danny Villanueva on Percussion were all superb in musical synergy and instrumental skill.

Sound Design by Mark Klein was nicely calibrated for, indeed, the calibration and coordination of all the sound elements was solid.

Costumes by Jeffrey Hollands and Gary Turner were ingenious as well as very classic looking in several numbers with black outfits accented by colorful scarves. Masks (most obviously worn to protect the health of the performers and audience) were worn very ingeniously-so as not to detract from visual appearance. Masks were creatively used as reindeer mouths, silver sequined accessories and so forth. The hard work and technical vocal skills of the chorus certainly made up for any vocal sounds that might have been a bit muffled by the masks.

Lighting by Solomon HaileSelassie was particularly effective with the utilization of the House lights being bounced up ---to the dimming and total elimination of the house lights for more intimate and less interactive musical numbers.

Set Design by Jarrod Bennett and Bernard Vickery was effectively utilitarian ---so as not to distract from the chorus, soloists, and the dancers. The effects of falling elves and snow falling, etc. were decidedly very effective as they appeared in the background.

Credit and kudos to Production Designer Chipper Dean, Stage Director Solomon HaileSelassie and Technical Director Jarrod Bennett.

The GMCW's Holiday Show is a superb musical present to the LGBTQ+ community! Long may they sing!

Running Time: Seventy minutes with no intermission.

The Holiday Show was presented on December 3, 9, and 11, 2022 at the Lincoln Theatre located at 1215 U Street NW, Washington, DC, 20009.

For more info on Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, click here.



December 13, 2022

