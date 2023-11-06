Review: RAGTIME at Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre takes on another ambitious project with its current production of Ragtime, the soaring, sweeping musical by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, based on the epic novel by E.L. Doctorow, playing through January 7, 2024.

Once again, Director Matthew Gardiner (who also serves as Signature's Artistic Director) has assembled an impressive cast of talented actors, melded them into a flawless ensemble, and crafted a stunning story that takes the audience on an emotional journey that is a joy to experience.

Ragtime intertwines stories of everyday life at the beginning of the 20th century, as upper class WASPs from New Rochelle, African Americans in Harlem and immigrant Jews from Eastern Europe pursue the American Dream. Class struggles, privilege versus poverty, racism, anti-Semitism and ambition are on display, as America grapples with integrating a mélange of cultures into a growing melting pot, all set against the backdrop of the dawning Industrial Revolution.

Nkrumah Gatling (Coalhouse Walker Jr.) and

Awa Sal Secka (Sarah) in Ragtime

at Signature Theatre. Photo by Daniel Rader.

Signature's production of this daunting work is nothing short of stellar. Every single facet of the show augments and compliments the other elements of the production, and the result is greater than the sum of its impressive parts. In the hands of Gardiner and company, Ragtime weaves a rich and lustrous tapestry of sight and sound that is truly extraordinary.

The sensory delights begin with Scenic Designer Lee Savage's set. Black steel beams with faux rivets, flanked on either side of the stage by spiral staircases suggest the wrought iron look of an industrial factory (or a chic New York apartment), creating a multi-level canvas that allows Lighting Designer Tyler Micoleau to bathe the stage in a stunning palette of moods and scenes, from Harlem nightclub to family home to Atlantic City Boardwalk. Remarkably, all of these scenic shifts are accomplished without the use of any video or digital projections - one of the many ways this production team has chosen to use more traditional staging and presentation. Another is the wonderfully lush accompaniment provided by a full, 16-piece orchestra, under the direction of Jon Kalbfleisch.

Elevated production values continue throughout the production. Erik Teague's costumes and Anne Nesmith's work designing wigs are both breathtaking. From the ragged clothes of the immigrants, to the flashy outfits of the denizens of the Harlem clubs, to the expensive clothes of the wealthy industrialists and their families, every look is perfect.

Teal Wicks (Mother) in Ragtime

at Signature Theatre.

Photo by Christopher Mueller.

All of which supports a cast that is flawless, from top to bottom. Save for the leads, every featured player is part of a diverse and talented ensemble that moves seamlessly from scene to scene. The leads are perfectly cast, and they all have powerful, soaring voices and exemplary stage chemistry. Nkrumah Gatling (Coalhouse Walker Jr.) and Awa Sal Secka (Sarah) leave the audience hanging on every note, and when they sing together their voices mesh with mesmerizing beauty. Teal Wicks (Mother) begins with an understated performance that evokes a dutiful society wife, and as the show unfolds, Wicks subtly peels away the layers of Mother's character, carefully revealing the strength, passion and resolve at her core. Her duet with Bobby Smith (Tateh) on Our Children is one of the most joyful and stirring numbers in the show.

Among the supporting players, Dani Stoller (Emma Goldman) delivers both the firebrand unionist intensity and the comic relief the role demands. Tobias A. Young infuses Booker T. Washington with both gravitas and humanity, and Maria Rizzo brings a wry, jaded humor that wonderfully balances the scandalous sensuality of her Evelyn Nesbit.

Bobby Smith (Tateh) and

Emerson Holt Lacayo (The Little Girl)

in Ragtime at Signature Theatre.

Photo by Daniel Rader.

And kudos to the creative management team at Signature, too. Ragtime deals with sensitive themes and subjects, often in a blunt and unvarnished way. (The most noticeable being frequent uses of several variations of the N-word.) To their credit, no attempt has been made to "update" or sanitize Terrance McNally's book. This production is a refreshingly "classic" retelling of a moving and emotional story, faithfully reproduced. Language, and a few intense scenes notwithstanding, this production of Ragtime would be an excellent way to introduce older children to the magic of live theatre.

Ragtime is simply dazzling and luminous, a moving and emotional experience that is not to be missed. Running time is approximately 2:45, with one intermission. The production runs through January 7th. For more information about Signature Theatre, click here.

(Disclosure: this reviewer has worked professionally with a number of people associated with this production.)