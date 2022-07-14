Review: Monumental Theatre Company's TICK, TICK...BOOM! at AINSLIE ARTS CENTER

"30's great. 30's like Newark Airport" or so the saying goes (at least according to Mike). Turning the big 3-0 is already anxiety-inducing. There are certain exceptions that come with being 30, such as having a family, owning a home, or even having children. But, these stresses can become amplified during times of big change. In Jonathan Larson's semi-autobiographical musical tick, tick...BOOM!, Jon (Christian Montgomery), a musician dreaming of Broadway, is turning 30 at the start of a new decade, the 90s .With his best friend Michael (Tyler Dobies) and his girlfriend Susan (Alex De Bard), Jon is not facing this new decade alone. Besides the stress of the approach of his "pre mid-life crisis," Jon also faces relationship-related challenges and the pressure of trying to create a noteworthy musical, Superbia. Susan expresses her desire to move with Jon outside of New York City and pursue a career as a ballerina teacher to serious dance students. Michael wants him to consider getting a corporate job with a market research firm. Johnny must decide whether he should continue to pursue his artistic dreams or cave into living a "normal life." Monumental Theatre Company's production of tick, tick...BOOM!, directed by Michael Windsor, honors Jonathan Larson's legacy and life with an intimate and moving performance by a talented cast.

From left to right: Tyler Dobies (Michael), Christian Montgomery (Jon), and Alex De Bard (Susan).

​​​​​Photo Credit: Chris Mueller

The atmosphere of Monumental Theatre Company's production is an intimate living room space-full of eclectic couches, chairs, and coffee tables. This closeness carries on throughout the production as the audience shares a space with the actors. Montgomery takes the time to interact with the audience during Jon's lines-whether it's a knowing glance or sitting on the edge of their chair. It's like he is telling a story to old friends, and this is one of the many reasons Montgomery's take of Jon is special. From his vivid descriptions of New York City to his expression of his love for Stephen Sondheim, his portrayal is a love letter to Jon as a person and as an artist. De Bard and Dobies' performances match Montgomery's energy. Both actors not only play their main roles, but they also play a rotating cast of quirky and hilarious supporting characters like Jon's Dad and Jon's agent Rosa Stevens.

Christian Montgomery as Jon. Photo Credit: Chris Mueller

The music in this production is full of emotional rock ballads and catchy anthems. Standout songs include "Johnny Can't Decide, "Therapy," "Come to Your Senses," "No More, and "Why." De Bard's powerful vocal performance as Karessa during "Come to Your Senses" is stirring and hypnotic. "No More" features playful choreography by David Singleton, and energetic singing by both Montgomery and Dobies as they dance around Mike's new apartment. In "Why," Jon realizes he is running out of time with Michael, who became diagnosed with HIV, and this song is arguably Montgomery's most powerful solo.

If you have only seen the 2021 movie tick,tick..BOOM!, then you should consider watching the musical, which is quite different in a good way. Whether you are a fan of Jonathan Larson's music or want to know more about him, Monumental Theatre's tick,tick..BOOM! Is definitely one of the must-see musicals of this year.

Running Time: 90 minutes with no intermission

Monumental Theatre Company's tick,tick...BOOM! iruns until July 31, 2022 at Ainslie Arts Center in Alexandria, Virginia. Tickets can be purchased here.