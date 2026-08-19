Video: FRIDA...A SELF PORTRAIT Trailer Debuts From Shakespeare Theatre Company

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Shakespeare Theatre Company posted a trailer for FRIDA...A SELF PORTRAIT, offering a first glimpse of the solo show ahead of its run at the company's Klein Theatre in Washington, D.C.

The show stars Vanessa Severo, who portrays Frida Kahlo on the eve of the painter's death. According to the source material, Severo uses movement and raw honesty to open a connection between herself and Kahlo, tracing the pain and passion embedded in the artist's life and work through a solo performance format rather than a traditional ensemble narrative.

FRIDA...A SELF PORTRAIT is scheduled to run October 8 through November 8, 2026, in the Klein Theatre, one of Shakespeare Theatre Company's Washington, D.C. venues. The engagement marks a departure from the company's more classical repertoire, placing a contemporary solo biographical work alongside its Shakespearean and classic offerings.

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