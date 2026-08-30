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Video: Joe Iconis Offers Theatergoing Tips in New Signature Theatre Clip

Composer offers advice aimed at making a night at the theater easier to navigate.

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Signature Theatre has posted a video featuring Broadway composer Joe Iconis offering a set of tips for audiences preparing to see a live show. The clip, shared on the theater's YouTube channel, is framed as a quick, practical guide rather than a promotional piece for a specific production, with Iconis speaking directly to viewers about what to expect when attending the theater.

The video centers on Iconis walking through what the description calls "fun and useful tips for coming to the theater," touching on the kind of etiquette and preparation that can make the experience smoother for newcomers and regular theatergoers alike. The format keeps the focus on Iconis himself rather than on any single Signature Theatre production.

Signature Theatre, based in Arlington, Virginia, has shared other video content alongside its mainstage programming, including a performance video of "Our Time" from its production of Merrily We Roll Along, featuring Jason Gotay, Jake Loewenthal and Melanie Field leading the company.

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