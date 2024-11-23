Review: INTIMATE FRIENDS OF FLAMENCO at GALA Hispanic Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The third and final week of the 20th annual Fuego Flamenco Festival at GALA Hispanic Theatre featured musicians Marc López and Ana Brenes and dancer Montserrat Martínez in an evening of traditional and new flamenco works. Titled Intimate Friends of Flamenco and conceived by López, the performance was a cohesive, balanced showcase for Brenes’ powerful voice and his outstanding original compositions, but it dragged at times. In an effort to demonstrate the breadth of flamenco and pay homage to traditional works, the verve and intensity of some of the more compelling songs were lost.

Friends since teenagers in Barcelona, López and Brenes share an intimacy and unspoken language onstage that is a pleasure to behold. She casts a spell with each word, drawing the audience deeper into the story, underpinned by his piquant strumming. At times their storytelling is directed at one another, and we’re almost spying on their exchange. This dynamic feels rich and new in contrast with flamenco’s at times bombastic, self-aggrandizing dances. I yearned for more of this as the evening went on.

Cuban dancer and choreographer Montserrat Martínez performed on selected songs, adding polyrhythmic steps and arm gestures like a bird to compelling effect. Most striking were López’ original compositions, especially two just before intermission. While the lilt and pathos of flamenco were evident, there were elements of alt rock and folk music as well, like a Spanish James Taylor.

The evening was beloved by at least three members of the audience who I heard singing along at more than one moment. While the participatory aspects of genre were undoubtedly muted in an American, proscenium theater, it’s impossible to not join in the conversation onstage for at least a moment with words, a tap of the foot or swirl of the wrist.

Intimate Friends of Flamenco runs through Saturday, November 23 at GALA Hispanic Theatre.

Run time: 90 minutes, with one intermission.

Photo Credit: Marc López, photo courtesy of the artist.

Comments