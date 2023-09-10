Review: ECHO at Cirque Du Soliel

Cirque du Soliel’s ECHO, now making its U.S. premiere, is chock full of wonder and spectacle. There’s no CGI or stunt doubles here, these 52 artists amaze with their strength, agility, artistry and precision.

The high drama of ECHO comes not from its loose storyline but from the incredible, seemingly impossible stunts of its artists. ECHO’s lavish production values make it a vivid and beautiful show to watch. While the human performers are the focus of the production, lighting, video projections, and a rotating two-story cube enhance the performances. ECHO features lush music and vocals by an on-stage six-person band.

ECHO explores the delicate interdependent balance among people, animals and the natural world. When protagonist Future (trapeze artist Louana Seclet) and her best friend, Ewai the dog (juggler Philippe Dupuis), stumble upon a mysterious cube, they set in motion a journey of discovery, one in which balance and cooperation are key. They learn how their actions have the power to shape the world.

ECHO was written and directed by Mukhtar Omar Sharif Mukhta, who spent eight years as a performer with Cirque du Soliel’s LOVE prior to his work as a choreographer and director. “What really excites me most about this beautiful project is the ability to push the boundaries of what can be achieved in a Big Top setting and deliver a joyful experience, full of surprises, to millions of people around the world,” Mukhta said.

Early in the production, in movement and costuming reminiscent of The Lion King, animals gather together. Here, acrobats and aerialists climb and bounce off of the giant central cube – action happens from high in the big top all the way to the stage.

Piotr Kopacz as the Cartographer also performs from floor to ceiling with twists and flips on bungee straps – including one spin at top speed racing toward the floor that induced gasps from the audience. Charlotte O’Sullivan and Penelope Elena Scheidler as fireflies soared through the air suspended by their hair. Other featured aerial skills included trapeze work and twisting through the air on vertical poles.

Clement Malin and Caio Sorana as Double Trouble appear throughout ECHO in light, clowning moments and with manipulation tricks with huge stacks of boxes.

Acrobatic and balance feats are an important part of ECHO – and central to the production’s theme of cooperation. Whether an artist is flipped and spun on the feet of a partner or propelled into the air on triple teeterboards, the performers demonstrate incredible agility, strength and precision.

This is what live performance is all about. We see the artists work – signaling to each other, self-correcting their balance, summoning strength. There is a connection between the performers on stage and the audience.

This latest Cirque du Soliel production (its 51st creation) performs in a whimsical blue and white swirled big top in Tysons. ECHO runs through October 22.

Runtime: 2 hours, 5 minutes (including one 25-minute intermission)

ECHO, presented by Cirque du Soliel, is presented under the big top at Lerner Town Square at Tysons II, 8025 Galleria Dr, Tysons, VA 22102. The production runs through October 22, 2023. For tickets, FAQs and other information, visit the Cirque du Soliel website: Click Here.

Cast and Performers

Louana Seclet, Philippe Dupuis, Piotr Kopacz, Clement Malin, Caio Sorana, Shakirudeen Alade, Taras Hoi, Antino Pansa, Charlotte O’Sullivan, Penelope Elena Scheidler, Robel Mezgebe Weldemikael, Meareg Hishe Mehari, Taye Gebeyehu Yemam, Sammy Mededu Mohammed, Yared Wolde Chraga, Asnake Shimelis Dinberu, Abel Matiyas Disasa, Teka Bacha Debele, Abeselom Demeke Kebede, Bruktawit Lijalem Wondiyfraw, Hayder Nuredin Badeg, Getaw Mamo Tekeda, Getnet Feleke Ayele, Lucas Coelho Costa, Neal Courter, Ethan Lottman, Ivan Tushnov, Iana Lebedeva, Denis Degtyarev, Lucas Matias Suarez, Aleksandr Zebrov, Thomas Leask, Campbell Clarke, Joseph McAdam, Cooper Ayton, Luan De Souza Vieira Pretko, Daniel Alejandro Aguilar Briceno, Alexey Ozerov, Sergey Ozerov, Fidel Lancaster-Cole, Evelyne Lamontagne, Peng Chan, Michael Lieberman, Edyta Krzemien, Jonathan Stombres, Lizzy Munson, Anna Follia Jordan, Agata Kruszewska.

Creative Team

Author-Director: Mukhtar Omar Sharif Mukhtar; Creation Director: Chantal Tremblay; Production Director: Serge Côté; Costume Designer: Nicolas Vaudelet; Set and Props Designer: Es Devlin; Co-composers: Jade Pybus and Andy Theakstone; Co-composer and Music Arrangements: Hugo Montecristo; Music Consultant and Music Arrangements: Thierry Angers; Sound Designer: Jacques Boucher; Lighting Designer: Martin Labrecque; Projection Designer: Jérôme Delapierre; Human Performance Designer: Daniel Cola; Acrobatic Equipment and Rigging Designer: Jaque Paquin; Acrobatic Choreographer: John Cartin;

Movement Choreographer: Andrew Skeels; Makeup Designer: Julio Cesar Da Silveira;

Production Technical Director: Christian Laflamm