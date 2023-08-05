Review: DISCO FEVER at Signature Theatre

Signature's Cabaret Brings Back Boogie!

By: Aug. 05, 2023

Review: DISCO FEVER at Signature Theatre

Disco Fever, the cabaret show currently running at Signature Theatre is a wonderful time machine that takes audiences back to the days when disco music ruled the airwaves. Mark Meadows, Signature's Music Director has assembled a talented group of musicians, fronted by veteran local performers Kaiyla Gross and Tobias A. Young, and together they perform the hits that defined late '70s and early '80s.

 A ceiling awash in disco balls and intimate tables for four turn Signature's Ark space into cozy night club, and Gross and Young spend a delightful two hours covering some of the greatest artists of the disco era, including Earth, Wind & Fire, Diana Ross, The Bee Gees, Gloria Gaynor and Donna Summer.

Review: DISCO FEVER at Signature Theatre Young and Gross are perfectly matched on stage, whether singing individually or together, and they both do a great job of setting the scene and re-creating the club atmosphere. They are a backed by a tight five-piece band, under the leadership of piano and keyboard player Natalie Brooke. Oliver Dyer plays electric and acoustic guitars, Max Murray provides the driving bass lines that are the foundation of disco music, Jheremy Thompson keeps a solid and spare beat on drums, and Trey Sorrells fills out the sounds on sax and ewi.

Audience members are encouraged to dance between the seats and sing along. The whole evening is a delightful and entertaining stroll down memory lane.

Disco Fever runs through August 13th in the Ark at Signature Theatre. Running time is 2:00, with no intermission. For more information about Signature Theatre, click here.




Ken Kemp

 Ken Kemp is an actor, director, and producer who has been active in Washington and Baltimore theatre for over 20 years. His work includes Equity and non-Equity, as well independent film and tele... (read more about this author)

