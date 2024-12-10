Review: A HOLIDAY POPS! WITH JESSICA VOSK AND THE NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA at Kennedy Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One of my favorite holiday traditions is attending the yearly A Holiday Pops! concert at Kennedy Center. Hearing YOUR National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) under the always superb direction of Maestro Steven Reineke play some familiar holiday favorites mixed in with some newer pieces is a great way to get in to the holiday spirit. This year’s edition featured Broadway/recording star Jessica Vosk and The Heritage Signature Chorale. Trust me, the program was so good it could even turn a Grinch or a Scrooge into a Tiny Tim.

The evening started off with “Holiday Overture” as orchestrated by James Stephenson. As you might guess, it featured a bunch of well known songs for the season. The Heritage Signature Chorale then delivered a rousing rendition of Jerry Herman’s “We Need a Little Christmas” as arranged by Bob Wendel. These two numbers were just the appetizer to the musical feast still to come.

Jessica Vosk in A Holiday Pops!.

Photo by Nick Piacente Photgraphy.

Jessica Vosk literally shot to fame as Elphaba in Wicked. She first toured with the show and then played the role on Broadway. When the tour came into Kennedy Center, Vosk basically blew a hole in the roof of the Opera House.

Oddly enough, that was the last time Vosk played the Kennedy Center…that is until this past weekend. Making both her NSO debut and triumphant return to the Kennedy Center, Vosk started things off with “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” as orchestrated by James Kessler. She followed that up with a stunning mashup of “Do You Hear What I Hear” and “O Come All Ye Faithful” as arranged and orchestrated by Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Benedict Braxton Smith. Vosk’s vocals on these first two selections showed us her vocal versatility right out of the gate. It should be mentioned that if you did not get to see this concert, I highly urge you to purchase Jesscia Vosk's new holiday album called Sleigh to hear what you missed. It's a definite welcome addition to your holiday music listening.

Vosk did not just stick to the traditional carols by any means. The Concert Hall was rocking and rolling as Vosk, along with the chorale, performed “All I Want for Christmas is You” as orchestrated by Walter Anasieff and Sam Shoup. The song bought Vosk’s signature belt to the forefront and sent us into intermission with a very welcomed holiday jolt.

Other more modern offerings included what might have been my favorite song of the evening – “Grown Up Christmas List” as orchestrated by Richard Rockage. The song proves the holidays are not just for the kids and Vosk performed the song effortlessly.

Vosk and the choir also performed one of the most remarkable sounding versions of "O Holy Night" ( David Foster, Jeremy Lubock, and Matt Podd arrangers) I've ever heard. The sheer vocal power coming off of the stage was truly an audible delight.

Maestro Steven Reineke and the National Symphony Orchestra in

A Holiday Pops!. Photo by Nick Piacente Photgraphy.

On the orchestral side of things, Maestro Reineke always makes it a point to feature some of the incredibly talented musicians as soloists. David Chase’s arrangement of “First Noel” featured the Chorale with soloists Tony Nalker on piano and Dave Hardy on cello. This selection was very moving as was David Hamilton’s arrangement for “Carol of the Bells” which Maestro Reineke – for the third year in a row – dedicated to the people of Ukraine.

Guitarist Tom Langana got multiple solo turns throughout the evening. His feature on Jim Boothe and Steven Reineke’s arrangement of “Jingle Bell Rock” with the NSO started the second half off with a huge bang. His tender solo on Wally Harper and Larry Blank’s arrangement and orchestration of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” with Vosk showed us all why Langana is so in demand around town. Vosk’s vocal was a terrific tribute to the great Judy Garland.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in A Holiday Pops!.

Photo by Nick Piacente Photgraphy.

Randol Bass’ musical setting of “The Night Before Christmas” got the presidential treatment this year with President Biden’s Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre narrating Clement Clarke Moore’s perennial holiday favorite.

I was also happy to see that Maestro Reineke and the Chorale included a Hanukkah song in the concert as well. In this case it was Judith Clurman and David Chase’s “Eight Days of Light.” The song was orchestrated by Brant Adams.

With all of this holiday goodness, what more could you possibly need? How about “The Jingle, Jangle Sing-Along” (orchestrated by Sam Shoup and Maestro Reineke) and a visit from the man with the bag himself, Santa Claus. Add to this the terrific holiday lighting by local lighting designer dynamo William K. D’Eugenio and you have the star on top of the tree.

Jessica Vosk in A Holiday Pops!.

Photo by Nick Piacente Photgraphy.

This year’s edition of A Holiday Pops! once again proved why this is one tradition that I never tire of going to. Jessica Vosk made the return of a lifetime with her incredible and jaw dropping vocals; The Heritage Signature Chorale’s voices filled the Concert Hall with their angelic voices and Maestro Reineke conducting the NSO bought in the holidays with the musical class and verve that we all needed to hear. Happy Holidays to all!!

Running Time: Two hours with one intermission

A Holiday Pops! with Jessica Vosk and the National Symphony Orchestra was performed on December 6th and 7th 2024, in Kennedy Center’s Concert Hall. The venue is located at 2700 F St NW, Washington, DC.

Lead photo credit: Maestro Steven Reineke with the National Symphony Orchestra and the Heritage Signature Chorale in A Holiday Pops!

Photo by Nick Piacente Photography.

