Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS at Olney Theatre Center

This holiday season at Olney Theatre Center, DMV theatergoers can celebrate the 15th anniversary of Paul Morella's A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas at the Multiz-Gudelsky Theatre lab.

The one-man show stars local veteran actor Michael Russotto, who plays the aptly named "Storyteller." This production, as Morella claims, follows conventions the way Dickens himself would—one man, telling the entire story in a single go. Audiences are treated to most of the novella in one sitting (save for a brief intermission), and for the entirety of that sitting, Russotto is channeling the tale.

The piece harkens back to a time when Christmas, though merry and well-loved, was slightly darker. It was common to tell ghost stories during the holidays—the sun would retire early each day, and without much in the ways of heating and electricity, folks lived by candlelight and hearths. And so do we gather, near the proverbial fireplace that is the Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab, to be wooed by ghosts and the age-old Dickens tale that celebrates the cheer and comradery that rests at the core of Christmas.

Michael Russotto in "A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas" at Olney Theatre Center

credit: Teresa Castracane Photography

Russoto took on the mammoth task of entertaining an entire theatre for two and a half hours without quaking or faltering. His performance was confident and endearing. He easily and quickly slipped in and out of characters as needed, and played them with variety—Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and myriad others all had their time to shine with different voices, postures, and unique ticks. While obviously more theatrical in nature, the show at times evoked the sense of being read to, and the calm that comes with it. Russoto not only changed characters but was alone on stage to change the world around him. Clever blocking and use of props from director Hallie Gordon allowed a coat rack to become a phantom, and an ottoman to become a turkey, at least for a little while.

Russoto, however, is never alone on stage. While the spirits of Christmas guide Scrooge through the story, the design of the show guides the audience. Lights (Sonya Dowhaulk) and sound (originally, Edward Moser, remounted by Justin Schmitz) were vital in fabricating the world of Victorian London, and the beyond that lurks within it. A particular combination of lights and sound was used to effect throughout the show. Russotto would be lit from beneath, casting long and strange shadows on his face, and his voice would boom and echo throughout the space, showing clearly that he was embodying one of the spirits. Brief moments of music or party ambiance, flashes, and dims all curve the arc of the story with a steady, meticulous hand.

The show, while a pleasant holiday experience, may not be suited for young children. Not due to any content in the piece, but due to its length and more static nature, as well as the verbiage and esoteric period language used. Viewers should also be aware that this may differ slightly from the standards and conventions held around contemporary one-person shows as it is more akin to a theatrical reading than a play. However, to help with that, there is a great deal of dramaturgical literature in the program that is more than worth perusing before the show. That being said, it is a great introduction to Dickensian literature, and by extension, of Victorian writing in general. It would make a great field trip for English classes.

Quiet, cozy, and a little spooky, A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas, is a longstanding tradition for many, and could be a new one for local theatergoers. It's timeless, satiating, and teaches a classic Christmas lesson. While always timeless, its themes of gratitude, thankfulness, and kindness are needed now more than ever.

For more information on tickets ($41-86), including sign-interpreted or audio-described performances, visit Olney Theatre's website at Olneytheatre.org.

