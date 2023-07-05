RENT in Concert & More Lead Washington DC's July 2023 Top Picks

Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Our top picks for July 2023 include RENT, The Lion King, and more!

NSO Pops: RENT in Concert

Concert Hall at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts - July 26, 2023 through July 28, 2023

Original orchestrations by Sean O’Loughlin Measure your life in love with the iconic music of RENT! The National Symphony Orchestra is ecstatic to present the world symphonic premiere of the Tony Award®-winning Best Musical. Experience “Seasons of Love,” “Light My Candle,” “La Vie Bohème,” “Out Tonight,” “Take Me or Leave Me,” and all of your favorite moments accompanied by the soaring sounds of a live symphony and a stellar cast, to be announced.

The Lion King

Opera House at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts - June 21, 2023 through July 29, 2023

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney’s The Lion King, and now you can, too, when Washington, D.C.’s best-loved musical returns to the Kennedy Center! Winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, this landmark musical features some of Broadway’s most recognizable music crafted by Tony-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like The Lion King.

1776

The Kennedy Center - Eisenhower Theater - June 27, 2023 through July 16, 2023

They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And to whom does that freedom belong? From American Repertory Theater at Harvard University and Roundabout Theatre Company, Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus direct a new production of the Tony Award-winning musical, reexamining this pivotal moment in American history with a cast that reflects multiple representations of race, gender, and ethnicity. The 1776 cast includes performers who identify as female, non-binary, and trans.

The Play That Goes Wrong

The Kennedy Center - Eisenhower Theater - July 18, 2023 through August 13, 2023

What would happen if Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python had an illegitimate Broadway baby? You’d get New York and London’s award-winning smash comedy! Called “the funniest play Broadway has ever seen” (The Huffington Post), this classic murder mystery by award-winning Mischief is chock-full of mishaps and madcap mania! Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), it’s “comic gold” (Variety) sure to bring down the house.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts - May 17, 2023 through July 09, 2023

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts is excited to present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, opening Wednesday, May 17th and running until Sunday, July 9th. With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, this family musical is based on the Book of Genesis and premiered in 1982 on Broadway, receiving ten Tony Award nominations. The show covers quite a few popular music genres, with catchy songs such as “Go Go Go Joseph,” “Close Every Door,” “Any Dream Will Do,” and more.

Oliver

Prince William Little Theatre - July 14, 2023 through July 16, 2023

Prince William Little Theatre (PWLT) and Manassas Symphony Orchestra (MSO) will present Lionel Bart's classic musical Oliver July 14-16 at Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas, VA. In Oliver, Victorian England comes to life as workhouse orphan, Oliver, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of young thieves and pickpockets led by Fagin, a miser and crook. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the victim, Mr. Brownlow takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the menacing Bill Sikes and the sympathetic and agreeable Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of finding the true love and connection of a real family.

Seussical

The Keegan Theatre - June 17, 2023 through July 22, 2023

A fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza for all ages, SEUSSICAL: THE MUSICAL lovingly brings to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination — Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos in a musical adventure which tests the powers of friendship, loyalty, family, and community.

Green Day's American Idiot

Alden Theatre - July 21, 2023 through July 30, 2023

McLean Community Players’ production of the Tony Award-winning hit musical Green Day's American Idiot, based on the Grammy Award-winning album, opens Friday July 21, 2023, and runs weekends through July 30.

Angel Number Nine

Rorschach @ Washington Square - July 07, 2023 through July 30, 2023

When Angel meets Cupid in a bar and her band gets an opening slot on a tour, life takes some unexpected turns into a past she tried to leave behind. Part rock show, part booze-soaked road trip through the dive bars and dark clubs of the late 90’s east coast music scene, Angel Number Nine shows us that the things we need are sometimes found on the roads we tried to avoid. Rorschach will transform a two-level former retail space at 1020 Connecticut Avenue NW into a dingy 90s rock club, complete with a working bar. There will be a pre-show experience with curated listening stations, vinyl for sale, and an exhibit highlighting hidden histories of DC music.

