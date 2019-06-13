Prologue Theatre's Inaugural Season Continues with Nell Benjamin's THE EXPLORERS CLUB

One of the newest professional theatre companies in the DC region, Prologue Theatre, is continuing its inaugural season with Nell Benjamin's The Explorers Club. This hilarious satire explores societal, workplace, gender, economic, and racial inequalities.



"It is our intention, with The Explorers Club, to get audience members to see not just the inequity between the characters, but the history of this inequity. To laugh at the ridiculousness of these actions and then recognize them as very real and very current," said Prologue Theatre Founding Artistic Director Jason Tamborini. "To think about the absurdity present in the world of the play and to then talk about it."



Each Sunday, after the 3pm matinee performance, Prologue Theatre will host free community dialogues to facilitate these important discussions.



Finding just the right cast was important to Co-Director, Noah Schaefer. "This material is quite delicate and, to be frank, a little dangerous. It was of the utmost importance to me to make sure that our cast is not only filled with good actors but genuinely good people who would have the best of intentions telling this story."



The cast includes Anna DiGiovanni (Phyllida Spotte-Hume/Countess Glamorgan), Danny Cackley (Lucius Fretway), Nicklas Aliff (Harry Percy), Christopher Herring (Luigi), Ryan Tumulty (Professor Cope), Matthew Pauli (Professor Sloane), Harrison Smith (Professor Walling), Zach Brewster-Geisz (Sir Bernard Humphries), and Jack Novak (Beebe/Irish Assassin).



The production team includes Jason Tamborini (Director, Prologue Theatre Founding Artistic Director), Noah Schaefer (Director, Prologue Theatre Associate Artistic Director), Keta Newborn (Stage Manager), Ashley Milligan (Asst. Stage Manager), JD Madsen (Scenic Design), William D'Eugenio (Lighting Design), Neil McFadden (Sound Design), Sydney Moore (Costume Design), Cindy Jacobs (Properties Design), Rex Daugherty (Dialect Coach), and Emily Sucher (Intimacy Choreographer).



The production will be performed at the Gallaudet University's Eastman Blackbox Theatre, 800 Florida Ave NE Washington, DC 20002, from July 11 to August 4, 2019. Performances begin at 8pm on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and at 3pm Saturdays and Sundays.

