Photos/Video: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Ford's Theatre

Acclaimed Washington actor Craig Wallace reprises the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in a newly reimagined stage production of A Christmas Carol, with script based on the popular 2020 radio play adaption by Michael Wilson.

The production is now playing at the Ford's Theatre through December 27. Get a first look below in the all new photos and video!

This season's in-person production is directed by Ford's Theatre Director of Artistic Programming José Carrasquillo who, with the Ford's Theatre artistic staff, has deliberately and thoughtfully adapted the production to provide both a healthy and safe working environment for the company and a joyful experience for all who attend this holiday season.