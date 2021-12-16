Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos/Video: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Ford's Theatre

The production is now playing through December 27.

Dec. 16, 2021  

Acclaimed Washington actor Craig Wallace reprises the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in a newly reimagined stage production of A Christmas Carol, with script based on the popular 2020 radio play adaption by Michael Wilson.

The production is now playing at the Ford's Theatre through December 27. Get a first look below in the all new photos and video!

This season's in-person production is directed by Ford's Theatre Director of Artistic Programming José Carrasquillo who, with the Ford's Theatre artistic staff, has deliberately and thoughtfully adapted the production to provide both a healthy and safe working environment for the company and a joyful experience for all who attend this holiday season.

Tickets for in-person performances of A Christmas Carol are now on sale and range from $32 to $124. The performance runs approximately 75 minutes with no intermission. It is appropriate for ages 5 and older. Learn more at www.fords.org.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg

Craig Wallace as Ebenezer Scrooge and Rayanne Gonzales as Spirit of Christmas Present

Justine a?oeIcya?? Moral as Doll Vendor and Craig Wallace as Ebenezer Scrooge

Stephen F. Schmidt as Marleya??s Ghost and Craig Wallace as Ebenezer Scrooge

Bueka Uwemedimo as Fred, Awa Sal Secka as Mrs. Fred, Kristen Garaffo as Mrs. Freda??s Sister and Chris Stinson as Topper



