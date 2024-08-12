Photos: Rehearsals for JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING at Arena Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arena Stage is presenting Jaja's African Hair Braiding in the fall.

See rehearsal photos below!

Step into the vibrant world of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, direct from Broadway. Set in the pulsating heart of Harlem, this comedic gem unravels the complexities of cultural identity, assimilation, and the pursuit of the American Dream within the African immigrant community. Follow the uproarious escapades of Maria, Bea, Miriam, Aminata, Ndidi, Jaja, and others as they navigate life and laughter in Jaja's bustling hair braiding salon. With humor as rich as its characters, this five-time Tony Award-nominated production weaves hilarious moments with profound insights, celebrating the indomitable spirit and interconnectedness that define us all.

Comments