Photos: Get a First Look at PASSING STRANGE at Signature Theatre

Bursting with energizing punk, blues, gospel, and jazz music, this rock concert spin on musical theatricality radiates with humor, passion and heart.
Signature Theatre is presenting Passing Strange, with music by Stew and Heidi Rodewald and book & lyrics by Stew. Passing Strange is directed by Raymond O. Caldwell (Producing Artistic Director of Theater Alliance, Theater Alliance's Blood at the Root), with Music Direction by Marika Countouris (Signature's The Color Purple, Woolly Mammoth's A Strange Loop), Music Supervision by Mark G. Meadows (Signature's The Color Purple, RENT) and Choreography by Tiffany Quinn (Olney Theatre Center's The Diary of Anne Frank, Theater Alliance's Blood at the Root).
Get a first look at photos below!
Performances run through June 18, 2023 in Signature's ARK Theatre. Tickets are available at SigTheatre.org.
Music is the freight train to ride for this electrifying Tony Award-winning travelogue of identity, acceptance and love. A young man discovers his musical calling and sets off for Europe, leaving behind his mother and comfortable suburban life. In his rebellion filled with sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll, he yearns for something in life that he thinks can only be found in art. Bursting with energizing punk, blues, gospel, and jazz music, this rock concert spin on musical theatricality radiates with humor, passion and heart.
Photo credit: Daniel Rader
Michael J. Mainwaring, Kara-Tameika Watkins, Imani Branch, Deimoni Brewington, Tobias A. Young, and Alex De Bard
Isaac 'Deacon Izzy' Bell, Imani Branch, and Michael J. Mainwaring
Isaac 'Deacon Izzy' Bell, Deimoni Brewington, and Tobias A. Young
Deimoni Brewington and Alex De Bard
Michael J. Mainwaring, Deimoni Brewington and Imani Branch
Deimoni Brewington and Isaac 'Deacon Izzy' Bell
Alex De Bard
Imani Branch and Deimoni Brewington
Isaac 'Deacon Izzy' Bell
Deimoni Brewington, Imani Branch, Michael J. Mainwaring and Tobias A. Young
Deimoni Brewington
Tobias A. Young, Imani Branch, Michael J. Mainwaring, Isaac 'Deacon Izzy' Bell, Alex De Bard and Deimoni Brewington
