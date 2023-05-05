Photos: Get a First Look at PASSING STRANGE at Signature Theatre

Bursting with energizing punk, blues, gospel, and jazz music, this rock concert spin on musical theatricality radiates with humor, passion and heart.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

& JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 1 & JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024
Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 2 Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
FUNNY GIRL, TICK, TICK… BOOM, BYE BYE BIRDIE & More Set for The Kennedy Center's 2023-24 Photo 3 FUNNY GIRL, TICK, TICK… BOOM, BYE BYE BIRDIE & More Set for The Kennedy Center's 2023-24 Theater Season
Matthew Saldivar Replaces Harvey Guillén in The Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Photo 4 Matthew Saldivar Replaces Harvey Guillén in The Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT

Signature Theatre is presenting Passing Strange, with music by Stew and Heidi Rodewald and book & lyrics by Stew. Passing Strange is directed by Raymond O. Caldwell (Producing Artistic Director of Theater Alliance, Theater Alliance's Blood at the Root), with Music Direction by Marika Countouris (Signature's The Color Purple, Woolly Mammoth's A Strange Loop), Music Supervision by Mark G. Meadows (Signature's The Color Purple, RENT) and Choreography by Tiffany Quinn (Olney Theatre Center's The Diary of Anne Frank, Theater Alliance's Blood at the Root).

Get a first look at photos below!

Performances run through June 18, 2023 in Signature's ARK Theatre. Tickets are available at SigTheatre.org.

Music is the freight train to ride for this electrifying Tony Award-winning travelogue of identity, acceptance and love. A young man discovers his musical calling and sets off for Europe, leaving behind his mother and comfortable suburban life. In his rebellion filled with sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll, he yearns for something in life that he thinks can only be found in art. Bursting with energizing punk, blues, gospel, and jazz music, this rock concert spin on musical theatricality radiates with humor, passion and heart.

Photo credit: Daniel Rader

Matthew Saldivar Replaces Harvey Guillén in The Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT
Michael J. Mainwaring, Kara-Tameika Watkins, Imani Branch, Deimoni Brewington, Tobias A. Young, and Alex De Bard

Matthew Saldivar Replaces Harvey Guillén in The Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT
Isaac 'Deacon Izzy' Bell, Imani Branch, and Michael J. Mainwaring

Matthew Saldivar Replaces Harvey Guillén in The Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT
Isaac 'Deacon Izzy' Bell, Deimoni Brewington, and Tobias A. Young

Matthew Saldivar Replaces Harvey Guillén in The Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT
Deimoni Brewington and Alex De Bard

Matthew Saldivar Replaces Harvey Guillén in The Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT
Michael J. Mainwaring, Deimoni Brewington and Imani Branch

Matthew Saldivar Replaces Harvey Guillén in The Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT
Deimoni Brewington and Isaac 'Deacon Izzy' Bell

Matthew Saldivar Replaces Harvey Guillén in The Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT
Alex De Bard

Matthew Saldivar Replaces Harvey Guillén in The Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT
Imani Branch and Deimoni Brewington

Matthew Saldivar Replaces Harvey Guillén in The Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT
Isaac 'Deacon Izzy' Bell

Matthew Saldivar Replaces Harvey Guillén in The Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT
Deimoni Brewington, Imani Branch, Michael J. Mainwaring and Tobias A. Young

Matthew Saldivar Replaces Harvey Guillén in The Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT
Deimoni Brewington

Matthew Saldivar Replaces Harvey Guillén in The Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT
Tobias A. Young, Imani Branch, Michael J. Mainwaring, Isaac 'Deacon Izzy' Bell, Alex De Bard and Deimoni Brewington




RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

Mosaic Theater Company Presents the DC Premiere of Donja R. Loves ONE IN TWO Photo
Mosaic Theater Company Presents the DC Premiere of Donja R. Love's ONE IN TWO

Mosaic Theater Company presents the DC premiere of award-winning playwright Donja R. Love with one in two, the “exceptional” and “defiantly life-embracing” (The New York Times) new play inspired by his own HIV diagnosis, on stage June 1-25 and coinciding with Pride Month.

Review: PASSING STRANGE at Signature Theatre Photo
Review: PASSING STRANGE at Signature Theatre

Catch the Tony Award-winning rock musical 'Passing Strange' at Signature Theatre in this captivating production directed by Raymond Caldwell. Follow Youth on his journey of self-discovery through punk, funk, blues, gospel, and jazz music that will leave you moved and empowered.

Four World Premieres & More Set for The Kennedy Centers 2023-24 Performances for Young Photo
Four World Premieres & More Set for The Kennedy Center's 2023-24 Performances for Young Audiences Season

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has announced its 2023–2024 Performances for Young Audiences season, filled with diverse, memorable adventures in theater, dance, and music that will entertain and engage audiences of all ages.

Review: THE SCHOOL FOR LIES at Constellation Theatre Company Photo
Review: THE SCHOOL FOR LIES at Constellation Theatre Company

Constellation Theatre Company's production of David Ives' 'The School for Lies' is a witty, rollicking farce, reimagining Molière's 'The Misanthrope' with modern sass and plenty of surprises. The cast, costumes, and set design all impress, making for a delightful experience from start to finish.


More Hot Stories For You

Mosaic Theater Company Presents the DC Premiere of Donja R. Love's ONE IN TWOMosaic Theater Company Presents the DC Premiere of Donja R. Love's ONE IN TWO
Four World Premieres & More Set for The Kennedy Center's 2023-24 Performances for Young Audiences SeasonFour World Premieres & More Set for The Kennedy Center's 2023-24 Performances for Young Audiences Season
The Center For The Arts Reveals 2023/2024 SeasonThe Center For The Arts Reveals 2023/2024 Season
Potomac Law Group's Catherine Guttman-McCabe Unanimously Elected As Board Chair For Arena StagePotomac Law Group's Catherine Guttman-McCabe Unanimously Elected As Board Chair For Arena Stage

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer for PASSING STRANGE at Signature Theatre Video Video: Watch the Trailer for PASSING STRANGE at Signature Theatre
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas Video
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Dominion Stage (4/21-5/06)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Body of a Woman as a Battlefield
ExPats Theatre (4/28-5/21)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sleeping Beauty
The Kennedy Center (5/04-5/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nate the Great
Imagination Stage (6/21-8/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Saturday Morning Garden Club
Shoestring Theatre Company (4/30-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beetlejuice
The National Theatre (5/16-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LA VALENTÍA (Valor)
GALA Hispanic Theatre (4/20-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Findind Neil Patrick Harris
Nu Sass Productions (4/14-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# OCEAN Celtic Quartet presents: “The Lusty Month of May”
The Alden (5/14-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hadestown
The National Theatre (6/06-6/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU