Photos: First Look at the Cast in Rehearsal For POTUS at Arena Stage

Performances run  October 13 – November 12, 2023.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater presents POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. Check out photos of the cast in rehearsal below!

Following a hit 2022 Broadway run, Selina Fillinger’s (The Collapse, Something Clean) White House-set play—catnip for a D.C. audience—will make its premiere in the nation’s capital in a production directed by Margot Bordelon. The laugh-out-loud feminist farce will run October 13 – November 12, 2023, on Arena Stage’s iconic in-the-round Fichandler Stage. Press night will be held on Thursday, October 19 at 8 p.m. For more information and tickets, please visit arenastage.org/potus.

An endearing homage to those who keep things running behind the scenes, POTUS follows seven women of dramatically different backgrounds trying to minimize the damage done by male arrogance and political posturing. 


Returning to Arena are cast members Naomi Jacobson (Mary T. & Lizzy K., A View From the Bridge) as Harriet, Natalya Lynette Rathnam(Our War) as Jean, Felicia Curry (Nina Simone: Four Women, Disgraced) as Margaret, Kelly McAndrew (The Great White Hope, The Miracle Worker) as Bernadette, and Janet Greer (The Women) as the understudy for Harriet/Bernadette.

Making their Arena debuts with POTUS are cast members Megan Hill (Atlantic Theater’s Eddie and Dave) as Stephanie, Yesenia Iglesias(Olney Theatre’s Dance Nation) as Chris, Sarah-Anne Martinez (NYMF’s Leaving Eden) as Dusty, Peregrine Teng Heard (New Ohio Theatre’s soot and spit) as understudy for Jean/Stephanie, and Jasmine Joy (The Kennedy Center’s Shear Madness) as understudy for Margaret/Chris/Dusty.

In addition to Bordelon, the POTUS creative team includes Set Designer Reid Thompson, Costume Designer Ivania Stack, Lighting Designer Marika Kent, Original Music and Sound Designer Sinan Refik Zafar, Wig and Hair Designer Tommy Kurzman, Dialect and Vocal Coach Lisa Nathans, Dramaturg Otis Ramsey-Zöe, Casting Director Joseph Pinzon, New York Casting Kelly Gillespie, CSA, Stage Manager Christi B. Spann, and Assistant Stage Manager Dayne Sundman.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Arena Stage

