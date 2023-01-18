Photos: First Look at Firehouse Theatre's GHOST QUARTET

Firehouse Theatre has released production photos from their upcoming Mid Altantic premiere of Dave Malloy's GHOST QUARTET. The limited run of 10 performances begins at Firehouse on Thursday January 19 and closes on Saturday February 4, 2023.

Check out the photos below!

New York-based composer/playwright/performance-maker Dave Malloy has an international fan base and his shows and their songs have achieved cult status. If you follow contemporary musical theatre you've probably heard of Malloy's Broadway hit NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812. If you're a musical theatre geek, OCTET. And if you follow Firehouse you may have seen or heard about our seminal 2018 hit PRELUDES that Malloy subtitled "a musical fantasia set in the hypnotized mind of Sergei Rachmaninoff."



Firehouse's GHOST QUARTET is Jaylin Brown, Valerie Chinn, Céilí Galante, and Marjie Southerland, accompanied by musician Amy L. Oblinger. GHOST QUARTET is directed by PJ Freebourn, musical direction by Amy L. Oblinger; electronic arrangements, synth programming, and foley art by Niccolo Seligmann; additional arrangements by Céilí Galante; choreography by Nicole Morris-Anastasi; production design by Todd Labelle; lighting design by Andrew Bonniwell; costume design by Katherine Brand; and stage management by Grace Labelle, Emily Vial, and Talon Bleacher.



For more information about GHOST QUARTET go to firehousetheatre.org/ghost-quartet