Photos: Blair Underwood & SIX TRIPLE EIGHT Team Celebrate The 6888th Central Postal Battalion Congressional Gold Medals

Over 300 people were in attendance at the Women's Military Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery.

Jun. 22, 2022  

Holly Garman and Joe Trentacosta are creating a new musical called Six Triple Eight, a new musical. It follows the only all-black all-female battalion sent to Europe during WW2. These women when unrecognized for decades, last week Holly and Joe, along with their Executive producer Blair Underwood and the creative team of Morgan J Smart, Ronvé O'Daniel, and Jevares C. Myrick were invited to celebrate the 6888th's Congressional Gold Medal.

See photos below!

Over 300 people were in attendance at the Women's Military Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery including the proud family member of the 6888th who traveled far and wide, as well as Stanley Adams who is the son of Charity Adams - she led the 6888th and is at the center of our new musical.

Ronvé O'Daniel, Morgan J Smart, Jevares C. Myrick, Holly Garman, Blair Underwood and Joe Trentacosta

Blair Underwood

Joe Trentacosta, Holly Garman, MOrgan J Smart, Stanly Adams (Charity Adams son), Ronvé O'Daniel, and Jevares C. Myrick

Jevares C. Myrick, Ronvé O'Daniel, Morgan J Smart and Blair Underwood

6888 familes, event orgainizers and creators of the six triple eight musical

Morgan J Smart

Ronvé O'Daniel and Jevares C. Myrick



