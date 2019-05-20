Photo Flash: Studio Theatre Presents THE CHILDREN

May. 20, 2019  

Studio Theatre has extended the DC premiere of playwright Lucy Kirkwood's urgent and unsettling disaster drama The Children, directed by Studio Artistic Director David Muse. The production will now run through June 9, 2019.

Inspired in part by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear explosion in Japan, The Children begins as an old love triangle flaring to life in the aftermath of a natural disaster and morphs into a disquieting look at the cataclysmic impact of human intervention in the natural world.The Children deepens Muse's relationship with Kirkwood's work-he directed the US premiere of her Olivier Award-winning epic,Chimerica, in 2015.

In their remote cottage on the British coast, a long-married pair of retired nuclear physicists live a modest life in the aftermath of a natural disaster, giving scrupulous care to energy rationing, their garden, their yoga practice. When former colleague Rose reappears after 38 years, her presence upends the couple's equilibrium and trust. As the fallout from long-ago decisions comes hurtling into view, Rose unveils a proposal that threatens more than their marriage. A hit in London and New York, Lucy Kirkwood's latest is a taut and disquieting thriller about responsibility and reparation-what one generation owes the next.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg

Richard Howard, Jeanne Paulsen and Naomi Jacobson

Richard Howard, Jeanne Paulsen and Naomi Jacobson

Jeanne Paulsen and Naomi Jacobson

Richard Howard and Naomi Jacobson

Richard Howard, Jeanne Paulsen



