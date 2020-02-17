Photo Flash: Creative Cauldron Presents CROWNS THE MUSICAL

Creative Cauldron presents its first production of 2020, Crowns, February 13 - March 8, written by Regina Taylor and adapted from the book by Michael Cunningham and Craig Mayberry. When a Brooklyn teen goes to live in South Carolina after the death of her brother she learns the beauty, ceremony and symbolism of hat-wearing from her resilient, southern sisters. This musical draws from the roots of gospel music and traditions of greater African-American Diaspora to weave an inter-generational story of love, joy, and redemption.

Check out photos below!

Crowns has played throughout the country to acclaim, including a sold out run at Arena Stage. Directed by Kara Tameika Watkins and Ian Anthony Coleman, with musical direction by Cedric Lyles. Crowns will be presented at Creative Cauldron, 410 S Maple Ave, Falls Church VA 22046 from February 13 to March 8. Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 PM, Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM.

Joy and despair work in tandem in Crowns as they do in life. This musical's signature blend of old ways and young dreams is found right in the music which is heavy on hymns but light on scoring, so no two productions ever sound quite the same. Directors Kara Tameika Watkins and Ian Anthony Coleman ground their vision for the piece in the story-telling tradition of "calling the circle." Watkins has worn many hats at Creative Cauldron in addition to her celebrated career as a performer on Washington's biggest stages. Her credits at Creative Cauldron include Caroline or Change, Once on This Island (choreographer), And the World Goes Round (choreographer), Jacques Brel is Alive and Well... in addition to numerous regional professional credits as an actor. Ian Anthony Coleman is a performer and teaching artist, who has performed at Arena Stage, Round House Theatre, Olney Theatre Center, Imagination Stage, Rep Stage and Constellation Theatre, and is a company member of Only Make Believe.

Tickets for Crowns may be purchased on-line at www.creativecauldron.org or by calling 703-436-9948.





