Pat Metheny Joins 2022-2023 Kennedy Center Jazz Season
Metheny's instrumentality has garnered him international recognition, allowing him to perform and create in the realm of jazz and electronic music throughout the world.
The Kennedy Center has announced a newly added program to its 2022-2023 Jazz Season -the 12th presented under Artistic Director for Jazz Jason Moran. Pat Metheny, 20x Grammy AwardÂ® winner and three gold record recipient, will present his most recent project, Side-Eye, in the Concert Hall on Monday, June 26. Side-Eye presents vibrant new music alongside Metheny's reworked and reimagined classics featuring pianist/keyboardist Chris Fishman and drummer Joe Dyson.
Metheny was honored as a NEA Jazz Master in 2018 and has performed with artists such as Herbie Hancock, Jim Hall, Steve Reich, and David Bowie. He continuously evolves the jazz guitar's rhythmic and harmonic sound and reinvents its sound through his unique use of new technology. His instrumentality has garnered him international recognition, allowing him to perform, create, and teach in the realm of jazz and electronic music throughout the world.
Ticket Information
Tickets are available to Kennedy Center members on Tuesday, October 25, and to non-members on Friday, October 28. For more information, please visit the Kennedy Center website, in-person at the Kennedy Center Box Office, or call (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 21, 2022
The Washington Ballet has announced thatÂ Artistic Director Julie KentÂ will conclude her tenure with the Company at the end of the 2022â€“2023 season. Ms. Kent has accepted a new leadership role as Co-Artistic Director of Houston Ballet, effective July 2023.
Carla Duren, Camilo Linares, and More Join THE DAY YOU BEGIN At The Kennedy Center
October 21, 2022
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has announced the full cast and creative team for the World Premiere commissioned musical The Day You Begin.
U.S. State Department Sends Theater Alliance Artists To India
October 19, 2022
At the end of this week, Theater Alliance staff and affiliated artists will fly to Kolkata, India, where they will lead an international Arts Envoy in partnership with India-based NGO Contact Base and the U.S. State Department.
Ballet HispÃ¡nico And The Kennedy Center Announce The Washington, D.C. Premiere Of DOÃ‘A PERÃ“N
October 19, 2022
Ballet HispÃ¡nico, the nation's renowned Latinx dance organization recognized as one of America's Cultural Treasures, and the Kennedy Center, the National Cultural Center, announce the Washington, D.C. premiere of DoÃ±a PerÃ³n from November 30 - December 3, 2022, Wed - Sat at 8pm, Sat at 2pm.
Auditions Close For NextGen National Collegiate Vocal Competition On October 24
October 19, 2022
The American Pops Orchestra (APO) is accepting auditions for its annual NextGen competition, with auditions closing on October 24th.