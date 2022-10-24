Pat Metheny Joins 2022-2023 Kennedy Center Jazz Season

The Kennedy Center has announced a newly added program to its 2022-2023 Jazz Season -the 12th presented under Artistic Director for Jazz Jason Moran. Pat Metheny, 20x Grammy AwardÂ® winner and three gold record recipient, will present his most recent project, Side-Eye, in the Concert Hall on Monday, June 26. Side-Eye presents vibrant new music alongside Metheny's reworked and reimagined classics featuring pianist/keyboardist Chris Fishman and drummer Joe Dyson.

Metheny was honored as a NEA Jazz Master in 2018 and has performed with artists such as Herbie Hancock, Jim Hall, Steve Reich, and David Bowie. He continuously evolves the jazz guitar's rhythmic and harmonic sound and reinvents its sound through his unique use of new technology. His instrumentality has garnered him international recognition, allowing him to perform, create, and teach in the realm of jazz and electronic music throughout the world.

Ticket Information



Tickets are available to Kennedy Center members on Tuesday, October 25, and to non-members on Friday, October 28. For more information, please visit the Kennedy Center website, in-person at the Kennedy Center Box Office, or call (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.