PENIS ENVY Makes Debut At Capital Fringe 2024 Next Month

Monologist, mother, English professor, and writer Becky Bondurant threads her personal coming-of-middle-age narrative through a Freudian needle, weaving from eating disorders and female org*sms to circumcision and breastfeeding against the backdrop of a political crisis. Like a filthy and frank remix of What the Constitution Means to Me, this monologue is an absurd tale of parenting in the post-truth era.

The looming election compelled Becky Bondurant to set aside her writing, her teaching, and her parenting (okay, as much as she can) to develop a solo show in ode to her daughter, born seven days after Donald Trump was first elected US president. A battle hymn for the post-truth era parent, Penis Envy tells the story how motherhood and a mid-life crisis led Bondurant to confront her misogyny and face its consequences.

Becky Bondurant, a graduate of George Mason University's MFA program, now a writer and English teacher based in Norfolk, VA, founded Poor Words Away Productions in 2024. Her solo show, Penis Envy, is the culmination of more than two years in virtual storytelling classes led by NYC monologist Mike Daisey, and is informed by her time at GMU studying fiction under Alan Cheuse. Becky’s stories about the human body, community, and ritual unravel in live, extemporaneous performance. By turns raunchy and philosophical, Becky’s work undresses taboo topics like sex, age, weight, death, and the sacred.

Tickets

Ages 18 and up. Tickets go on sale June 21st. Show plays at DCJCC Cafritz Hall July 13th at 2pm and July 14th at 7pm. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at capitalfringe.org.

Comments