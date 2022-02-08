NextStop Theatre Shares A Message Of Hope And Resilience With EVERY BRILLIANT THING

NextStop Theatre in Herndon, VA is proud to announce the opening of Every Brilliant Thing, by Duncan McMillan. NextStop looks forward to welcoming patrons back with this beautiful and moving production, which will be the company's first of 2022, after an incredibly successful return to live theater in Fall 2021. With equal doses of humor and heart, the show tells the story of a boy's lifelong journey to create a list of all the most wonderful things about life.

Every Brilliant Thing is directed by Nikki Mirza (NextStop's Matilda and First Date) and stars NextStop Theatre's own Producing Artistic Director, Evan Hoffmann, as the story's narrator. The show will run on weekends from February 18 to March 13, 2022 and be performed in a new, in-the-round configuration of NextStop's unique black box theater space.

The inspiring story follows a young boy as he attempts to cure his mother's depression by starting a list of the absolute best things in the world. The list grows as he progresses from childhood (ice cream) and adolescence (Star Trek), to college (surprises) and adulthood (falling in love). What starts as a small gesture turns into thousands of entries that follow him throughout a life spent trying to define and capture happiness. Every Brilliant Thing sees the audience uniquely participate and even contribute to the list in a shared lesson on remembering to notice all the little good things, even in the darkest of times.

"I am beyond excited to share this deeply moving show with our community," says Hoffmann, who will be making his NextStop acting debut after nearly ten years as the company's Artistic Director. "This is a show that I have adored for several years and I cannot imagine a more important and appropriate time to share this message of hope. We are facing a very real mental health crisis in our country and globally. I want to help our community as we deal with these challenging times. No matter what someone is facing, I promise that this show will be a welcome reminder of the boundless power and presence of joy in our world!"

Though the show is a one-man performance by Hoffmann, the audience will become his many collaborators, helping to announce items from the list of brilliant things, and even sharing their own ideas. The result is an unforgettable and communal experience that reminds us of the power found in connecting with the people around us.

NextStop continues to utilize policies requiring proof of vaccination and mask wearing at all times while in the building (with the exception of the performer on stage). NextStop Theatre Company remains fully committed to placing the health and safety of our staff, artists, and community above all else. As such, NextStop maintains the right to cancel any performances and/or productions, at any time, should circumstances prove necessary. NextStop will offer full refunds in the event of cancellation and/or should a patron become uncomfortable with attending a live performance.

Special Note: Every Brilliant Thing contains frank discussion of depression and suicide. While there is no staged depiction of death or self-harm, NextStop encourages guests to ensure all members of their party are aware of the content, as the topics and discussion in the show may be disturbing to some individuals.