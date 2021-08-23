National Symphony Orchestra's IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD Returns This September

Across three weeks in September, musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra will perform free events within the uptown D.C. neighborhoods of Ward 4, Takoma Park, and downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, as part of 11th edition of the Orchestra's nationally recognized In Your Neighborhood program.

Intended to build connections, this year's iteration of IYN is the NSO's first time expanding the reach of the program to neighbors in Montgomery County, through continued efforts to ensure that all area residents of the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area can participate in the arts. Each season IYN is developed in partnership with community-based organizations, venues, schools, and local artists. This year's IYN includes 17 events including two full NSO performances. Events will be offered both indoors and outdoors, and all concerts and events are free to the public with first-come, first-served seating.

Last fall, the NSO offered a special edition of IYN in response to the COVID-19 pandemic focusing on supporting and honoring the many frontline healthcare workers in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region.

Highlights across the three weeks include:

Friday, September 3 from 6:30 - 7:15 p.m.: Music and Mandala Making Workshop, Montgomery College Cultural Arts Center: Adriana Horne (harp) and IYN Visual Artist Stephanie Kiah. This year's commissioned In Your Neighborhood visual artist, Stephanie Kiah, leads an art therapy informed mandala making workshop, geared for all ages. This session will take place prior to the full orchestra concert that evening, and feature a solo harp performance to support the creative process.



Friday, September 3 at 8:00 p.m.: At the first full orchestra concert at Montgomery College Cultural Arts Center, making her NSO debut, guest conductor Lina Gonzalez-Granados leads a program featuring a work by the Kennedy Center's new composer-in-Residence Carlos Simon. Gonzalez-Granados currently serves as the Conducting Fellow of the Philadelphia Orchestra and Seattle Symphony and is a 2021 Sphinx Medal of Excellence winner.

Wednesday, September 8 from 12-1 p.m.: Chamber music event at Fort Stevens Recreation Center Park

Wednesday, September 8 from 5-6 p.m.: Masterclass at Potter Violins led by NSO Concertmaster Nurit Bar-Josef This full-service violin shop run by musicians for musicians, has been a staple in the Takoma Park community for professional musicians, students, and classical music lovers alike.



Saturday, September 11 (afternoon): Chamber music events 3-4 p.m.: La Loop Coffee Company 6-7 p.m.: String Quartet performance outdoors on the Great Lawn at the Parks at Walter Reed, prior to a screening of Disney Pixar's Soul 7-8 p.m.: Takoma Station Tavern



Sunday, September 12 from 12-1 p.m.: Chamber music event at the Rock Creek Nature Park Center

Friday, September 17 from 7:30-8:30 p.m.: Chamber music event at Rhizome DC

Wednesday, September 22 at 6 p.m.: In addition, Kennedy Center's new composer-in-Residence Carlos Simon Will lead a workshop at Emery Recreation Center that breaks down elements of music composition and the creative process

Wednesday, September 22 at 7:30 p.m. The second full NSO concert will be at Emery Recreation Center. Guest conductor Joseph Young, also in a NSO debut, conducts a program featuring a local guest artist singer-songwriter, jazz vocalist and Howard University alum, Imani Grace. Music Director of the Berkeley Symphony, Young also holds the position of Artistic Director of Ensembles for the Peabody Conservatory and is Resident Conductor of the National Youth Orchestra-USA at Carnegie Hall.

A full schedule of events can be found on the Kennedy Center's site here. Events are open to media coverage and suggested events include the above highlighted locations. Please connect with the Kennedy Center media contacts if interested in covering.

Among the many venue partners collaborating with the NSO in September are Montgomery Collage Cultural Arts Center; D.C. International School; Fort Stevens Recreation Center Park; Potter Violins; La Coop Coffee Company; The Parks at Walter Reed; Takoma Station Tavern; AFI Silver Theater and Cultural Center; Rock Creek Nature Park Center; Levine Music Silver Spring; Fort Slocum Picnic Pavilion; Money Muscle BBQ; Rhizome DC; Emery Recreation Center; and Roosevelt High School.

The NSO's In Your Neighborhood mission is to extend access to live music beyond the Kennedy Center, sharing performances with as many people as possible, engaging new audiences, and inspiring the next generation of musicians and music lovers. Through this series, the orchestra uses their talent and creativity to support D.C. communities by creating moments for connection, artistic exchange, and inspiration. The NSO is committed to providing opportunities for all Washington, D.C. residents to participate in the arts, with the belief that music is for everyone, regardless of age, background or zip code.

For more information about the National Symphony Orchestra, visit nationalsymphony.org.

All events are free and open to the public. Seating limited to capacity with first-come, first-served seating. All events/artists/programs are subject to change and/or cancellation without prior notice.