National Philharmonic, International Vocalists, and Jon Manasse Perform 'Mozart Requiem' at Strathmore

Hear two iconic works of Mozart, Requiem and Clarinet Concerto, as Piotr Gajewski conducts The National Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorale. Special guests include Jon Manasse, clarinet along with Suzanne Karpov, soprano; Magdalena Wór, mezzo-soprano; Norman Shankle, tenor; and Kevin Deas, bass on Saturday, March 21, at 8 p.m. at the Music Center at Strathmore.

Manasse will perform the solo in Mozart's Clarinet Concerto in A Major, which will be followed by the performance of Requiem in D Minor. The genius of Mozart found its last expressions in two works of transcendent beauty and power, each of them an iconic masterpiece in its genre: The Clarinet Concerto (Mozart's last completed instrumental work) and the Requiem (which remained unfinished at his death). The New York Times calls Manasse, "an absolutely first-rate clarinet soloist." There will be a members-only encore question-and-answer after the concert. Ticket prices are $29-$89, free for young people 7-17, and $10 for college students. There is a new 25% discount for military and veterans. Strathmore is located at 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit nationalphilharmonic.org or call 301.581.5100.

Requiem remained unfinished at the time of Mozart's death in 1791. The piece was commissioned by the eccentric Count Franz von Walsegg, an amateur composer who was in the habit of commissioning works from famous composers in order to pass them off as his own. It is one of Mozart's most performed works. The Clarinet Concerto was Mozart's last completed instrumental work, finished just two months before his death. While Requiem is somber, the Concerto is uplifting, the epitome of Classical elegance and refinement.





