McLean Community Players' Return to The Alden Theatre With A Musical Revue THE SHOW MUST GO ON!

A Musical Revue THE SHOW MUST GO ON! marks the return of the McLean Community Players to the Alden Theater in McLean after a three-year hiatus. Co-directors Jess Rawls and Michael Replogle say "We are revisiting favorite MCP productions from the past and then moving on to exciting new productions currently available. Hopefully, audiences will be reminded of old favorites and get a taste of what MCP's future might hold with their help."

THE SHOW MUST GO ON! will run the weekend of July 22-24 in the Alden Theater in the McLean Community Center in McLean, VA. For tickets and more information, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/ 31195/production/1124531

The McLean Community Players, based in McLean, Virginia, is committed to doing theater for the community, in the community, with the community and sustained by the community.

Previous McLean Community Players' productions include SEUSSICAL, and LEGALLY BLONDE.