McLean Community Players Present SEUSSICAL

The McLean Community Players return to the Alden Theatre with the musical Seussical, which opens July 12, 2019, and runs weekends through July 28. Seussical brings together many beloved Dr. Seuss characters, including the Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Maizie La Bird, the Grinch, JoJo and the Whos. The Cat narrates the story - pulled from more than a dozen Dr. Seuss books - of Horton's adventures while protecting The Whos. The characters travel everywhere from the Jungle of Nool to Whoville, the Circus McGurkus, and other far off destinations.

The music embraces many styles, including Latin, pop, swing, and R&B. The themes of bravery, loyalty, love, and the power of imagination make this musical appealing to theater-goers of all ages. Seussical was co-conceived by Eric Idle, Stephen Flaherty (music and book) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics and book). Director Shelly Horn leads an award-winning cast and crew. Produced by Jerry Gideon and Bunny Bonnes; music direction by Lori Roddy and Matthew Scarborough; choreography by Hayley North.

Director Shelly Horn says, "Join us in Dr. Seuss's world of fun and adventure mixed with powerful life lessons and role models. The characters will appeal to the 'smallest of small and the largest of large' on several levels of understanding and wonder."

Seussical opens Friday, July 12 and runs weekends through July 28. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. at the Alden Theatre in the McLean Community Center, 1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean, VA 22101.Tickets are $28 for adults; $23 for tax district residents, seniors, and older students; and $15 for ages 15 and younger. Tickets are available at www.McLean Players.org, by phone at 866.811.4111, and at the Alden Box Office.

The McLean Community Players, based in McLean, Virginia, is committed to doing theater for the community, in the community, with the community and sustained by the community. MCP is funded in part by the Arts Council of Fairfax County.





