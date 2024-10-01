March On Reveals Lineup for Word! Writers Who Move the Movement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Newly rebranded March On from its longtime prior name, the March on Washington Film Festival, March On today announced the star-studded lineup for Word! Writers Who Move the Movement, this year's Fall Festival celebrating readers, writers, publishers, books and film.

Running October 6-13, the Fall Festival features an exciting lineup of films, panel discussions, immersive art experiences, and performances that highlight stories of everyday activism.

This year's Festival will emphasize ancestors whose words continue to help us bend toward justice - including Audre Lorde, W. E. B. Du Bois, Zora Neale Hurston, and James Baldwin. Baldwin's legacy will be honored with a special screening of James Baldwin: The Price of the Ticket at the National Archives' William G. McGowan Theater. The event will feature a panel discussion with renowned scholars and special performances highlighting his impact and ongoing relevance. Programming will also include tributes to the writers Khalil Gibran and Octavia Butler along with contemporary voices like poet Staceyann Chin.

In addition, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will discuss her recent memoir Lovely One, as part of New York Public Radio's nationally syndicated podcast, Notes From America With Kai Wright.

The full Festival program is available at: https://marchonfest.org/march-on-festival-2024/schedule/

"This year's festival may have a new name, but our commitment to stories that move remains as strong as ever," said Festival Executive Director Joanne Irby. "Our new name reflects the expanded modes through which we work. We deploy painting, sculpture, dance, theater, music, the written word, the spoken word, and yes, filmmaking, to advance our mission: telling the untold stories of the Civil Rights Movement, using where we've been as a call to action to where we need to go."

Among highlights of this year's program:

Literary legends Walter Mosley, Paul Coates, Faith Childs, and Malaika Adero, sharing their decades-long careers in creating bestsellers and preserving the work of Black writers;

Penguin Random House publishing executives presenting a full day of panels on editing, agenting, marketing, DEI, audio narration, and the defense of banned books;

Toni Morrison scholar Dr. Kokahvah Zauditu-Selassie revealing a focus on African archetypes in the novels The Bluest Eye, Song of Solomon and Sula;

An Immersive Salon housing innovations in augmented and virtual reality filmmaking;

A Fine Art Print Fair showcasing the works of vintage and contemporary artists; and

Selection of the winners for the festival's 8th annual Student & Emerging Filmmaker Competitions

This year's Festivities will conclude with The Gathering Table brunch, a Southern-inspired meal curated by two-time James Beard Award-nominated Chef Keith Corbin. Guests will savor dishes and beverages that have sustained our community across time, fostering nourishment for our bodies, minds, and spirits. At communal tables, guests will exchange stories about the unifying power of food, and Chef Corbin will speak about his mission regarding cooking and community.

All programming will take place at The National Archives, Planet Word, and the Eaton Hotel.

About March On

March On is the longest-running festival devoted to civil rights. March On increases awareness of the untold events and unsung heroes of the Civil Rights Era and inspires a renewed passion for activism. By leveraging the power of film, music, scholarship, and the arts, the Festival shares important stories to connect the past, present, and future in the fight toward social change in America and throughout the world. Learn more at marchonfest.org.

