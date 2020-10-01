Manassas Ballet Theatre to Perform Without an Audience

Artistic Director Amy Wolfe shared: “Covid obviously became something much bigger than any of us thought it would be originally, but I never gave up,"

WDVM has reported that Manassas Ballet Theatre is bringing back live performances in a safe way in the midst of the pandemic, planning to perform without an audience.

Dancers have their temperatures checked daily and are required to wear masks during rehearsals.

See the video below!

"So we train our whole lives to dance in front of a live audience, it's kind of engrained in us. So it's a huge huge shift. And I found for me especially, it's a lot of internal motivation and imagining that if the audience was there, how they would react," said dancer Kaitlin Frankenfield.

