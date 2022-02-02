Leslie Odom, Jr. to Headline the Hylton Center's 12th Anniversary Gala

Join the Hylton Performing Arts Center for an evening of festivities for the Hylton Center's 12th a??Anniversarya??Gala on April 29 and April 30. The two-day celebration starts off with an elegant cocktail reception, special dinner on the Merchant Hall stage, an honoree tribute, Raise Your Paddle fundraiser, and a live auction featuring travel packages on Friday, April 29 beginning at 6 p.m. On Saturday, April 30 at 8 p.m.,a??Galaa??ticket holders will then be treated to prime seating for the Hylton Centera??EXTRA!a??performance by Tony Award-winning Hamilton star Leslie Odom, Jr. Gold+ levela??Galaa??sponsors will also enjoy an exclusive dessert reception following the concert.



The 12tha??Anniversarya??Galaa??will honor Lovey Hammel and Denise McPhail, as well as benefit the Hylton Center'sa??artistic performances, Education Initiatives, the Veterans and the Arts Initiative, and the Hylton Center's endowment, ensuring artistic excellence in the performances and programs offered by the Hylton Center.



The Hylton Center's 12th Anniversary Gala Schedule:

Friday, April 29

6 p.m. - Reception in the Didlake Grand Foyer

7:30 p.m. - Dinnera??on the Merchant Hall Stage, Live Auction, Honoree Tribute, and Raise Your Paddle Fundraiser



Saturday, April 30

8 p.m. - Hylton Center EXTRA! performance by Leslie Odom, Jr. in Merchant Hall

9:30 p.m. - Dessert Reception in the Large Rehearsal Hall (for Gold+ Sponsors)

The Gala ticket price includes both evenings. Individual tickets are available for $300 per person-a limited number of table sponsorships are still available.



For more information abouta??Galaa??tickets or sponsorship opportunities, please contact: Emily Robinson at 571-242-7049,a??erobinse@gmu.edua??ora??visit thea??Hylton Center website.



Individual tickets to thea??Leslie Odom, Jr. performance are on sale on the Hylton Center website.



Known globally for his Tony Award-winning performance as Aaron Burr in the hit musical Hamilton, Broadway superstar Leslie Odom, Jr. is a multifaceted performer whose career spans theater, television, film, and GRAMMY Award-winning music. Most recently he starred as the legendary singer Sam Cooke in the critically-acclaimed Amazon film adaptation of the Olivier Award-nominated play,a??One Night in Miami. His portrayal of the soul icon has been met with widespread praise, earning him nominations for an Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Critics' Choice Award, Golden Globe Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards, among others. Odom, Jr. also wrote, composed, and performed the film's original song, "Speak Now," for which he was nominated for an Oscar and received a Critics' Choice Award for Best Song, along with several other nominations. Other recent projects include voicing "Owen Tillerman" in Josh Gad's animated musical-comedy seriesa??Central Parka??and starring alongside Cynthia Erivo in the Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet. In 2018, he added author to his resume with thea??releasea??of his book,a??Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher, and Never Stop Learning.a??He hasa??released four albums and his film and TV credits includea??The Many Saints of Newark,a??Love in the Time of Corona,a??Murder on the Orient Express,a??Only,a??Red Tails, and Smash. Music fans will not want to miss this celebrated performer live in the Hylton Center's intimate Merchant Hall.