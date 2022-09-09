Kennedy Center Unveils New Permanent John F. Kennedy Exhibit

On its 51st birthday, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts celebrated its namesake with the opening of Art and Ideals: President John F. Kennedy-a new permanent exhibit exploring Kennedy's presidency and his commitment to the arts. Crowning the Center's landmark 50th anniversary season, the exhibit looks back at Kennedy's Presidency and legacy and examined how his values continue to inform the vision of the nation's cultural center. Bringing to life the worlds of culture and politics at a time of tremendous social change, Art and Ideals appeals to a wide range of visitors, whether familiar or unfamiliar with U.S. history, whether grade-school level readers or far above, and whether first-time guests or loyal regulars. The first of its scope in Kennedy Center history, this major flagship exhibit will open to the public on September 17 at 12 noon.

The ceremonial opening, which launched the preview period before the public opening, included remarks from Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, Kennedy Center Chairman David Rubenstein, Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter, and John F. Kennedy's granddaughter Rose Kennedy Schlossberg.

Rose Kennedy Schlossberg commented:

"This new permanent exhibit allows all of us to learn about who he was as both a person and a president. Children can learn about my grandfather as a boy - about the books he read - and the impact that his love of language imprinted on him for the rest of his life. Americans can learn about the drive that both my grandfather and my grandmother had in making this building a reality, and their commitment to ensuring that a National Cultural Center be built. And all visitors to the Center can now learn about how my grandfather fundamentally understood the important role that art plays in our individual lives, and that a shared artistic experience can become a shared human experience."

The event also featured remarks and a performance by renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma. David Rubenstein moderated a panel discussion featuring Abbot Miller, Exhibit Designer and Partner, Petagram; Dr. Fred Logevall, Exhibit Advisor and Laurence D. Belfer Professor of International Affairs at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government; Kennedy Center Vice President of International Programming and Dance, Alicia Adams; and Deborah F. Rutter. A Land Acknowledgement was given by Dr. Elizabeth Rule, Kennedy Center Social Practice Resident and Assistant Professor of Critical Race, Gender, and Culture Studies at American University.

Of this historic moment in its history, Deborah F. Rutter remarked:

"It is a privilege to bring President Kennedy's ideals further into our physical space and to invite all to understand who he was and what he stood for. This exhibit uses the power of his own remarkable words to explore his presidency, legacy, and appreciation and promotion of the art. It also provides visitors with a greater knowledge and understanding of how the Kennedy Center-our National Cultural Center- became a living memorial to both President Kennedy and his ideals."

Notable guests in attendance included Swedish Ambassador H.E. Karin Olofsdotter; Attorney and 6th Lieutenant Governor of Maryland, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend; and former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy.