Kennedy Center Announces September & October Programming Featuring HAMILTON, DEAR EVAN HANSEN & More

The Kennedy Center has announced all September-October programming, featuring Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen Shear Madness, and more.

See the full schedule below!

August 2- October 9: Hamilton

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

August 30- October 2: Shear Madness

Shear Madness is the interactive comedy whodunit that lets the audience solve the crime! The show

combines up-to-the-minute improvisational humor and a mixture of audience sleuthing to deliver a unique performance each night.

August 31- September 25: Dear Evan Hansen

Winner of 6 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2018 Grammy Award®, Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

September 15- September 17: National Dance Day

Wherever you are, we want to see you dance! Presented in partnership with the Kennedy Center, American Dance Movement, and Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), National Dance Day celebrates the joy of dance and movement. Join us for free performances, interactive dance routines and lessons, live music, and more from local D.C. artists and dance organizations!

September 15, 17 & 18: Leonard Bernstein's MASS

As the concluding event of Kennedy Center's 50th Anniversary celebration, Leonard Bernstein's MASS returns 51 years after its world premiere at the Center's 1971 opening gala. Directed by Alison Moritz and choreographed by Hope Boykin, this monumental work returns to the Concert Hall in a dynamic staging and features the NSO and conductor James Gaffigan along with 2020 Marian Anderson Award winner Will Liverman as the Celebrant.

September 24: Season Opening Gala Concert: Gianandrea Noseda & Daniil Trifonov

The NSO Season Opening Gala is always a must-see event, especially when one of today's most in-demand artists joins the party! Be part of the excitement as Grammy Award-winning pianist Daniil Trifonov returns to electrify D.C. audiences with Rachmaninoff's thrilling Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

September 29- October 1: The Black Version

Don't miss the hilarious and groundbreaking show creating a completely improvised "black version" of a popular film suggested by the audience! LA Weekly calls The Black Version "red hot."

September 29- October 1: John Storgårds conducts Rachmaninoff & Prokofiev Leila Josefowicz plays Adams

Virtuoso violinist Leila Josefowicz performs the spellbinding Violin Concerto by her frequent collaborator, Pulitzer Prize-winning American composer John Adams. Renowned conductor John Storgårds leads the program, bookended by Prokofiev's playful "Classical" Symphony and Rachmaninoff's vivacious, melancholic Symphony No. 3.

October 5, 6, 8 & 9: NSO Pops: Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack join the NSO for a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration! Each night, the rock and roll legend will present a completely unique set featuring hits from the expansive Grateful Dead catalogue, Bobby's solo albums, and more. Original orchestration will be provided by Stanford professor Dr. Giancarlo Aquilanti.

October 7- 16: Broadway Center Stage: Guys and Dolls

Classic Broadway at its show-stopping best! Hailed by many as the perfect musical comedy, this Tony-winning favorite follows a rowdy bunch of gamblers, gangsters, and sassy showgirls in a wild game of chance-then love sneaks in! Set in bustling 1950s Manhattan, Guys and Dolls features some of Frank Loesser's most memorable tunes including the hilarious "Adelaide's Lament" and the crowd-pleasing classic "Luck Be a Lady."

October 16: Chucho Valdés presents "La Creación" With the Yoruban Orchestra

The great Cuban pianist and composer Chucho Valdés presents "La Creación," a bold new work for big band, Afro-Cuban percussion, and vocals with elements of Santería ritual music, African music, blues, and what Valdés describes as "an atmosphere in the style of Miles Davis' Bitches Brew."

October 19: "Weird Al" Yankovic: The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour

America's foremost song parodist brings his Grammy Award®-winning humor.

October 20- October 22: Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan: 13 Tongues

13 Tongues transforms Artistic Director Cheng Tsung-lung's childhood memory of the sights, sounds, and vitality of Bangka-Taipei's oldest district-into an exquisite fantasy world.

October 23: The Roots Residency / Culture Talks Black Thought: Streams of Thought With special guest Titus Kaphar

Encompassing art, inspiration, and creative consciousness, Tarik "Black Thought" Trotter's Streams of Thought conversation series returns. Join us for an intimate discussion between the acclaimed lyricist/writer/composer and renowned visual artist and 2018 MacArthur Fellow Titus Kaphar.

October 27- October 29: Julian Rachlin plays Tchaikovsky, Noseda conducts Respighi & Casella

Experience the fire and passion of Tchaikovsky's spectacular Violin Concerto performed by "charismatic and captivating" violin star Julian Rachlin (Bachtrack). The program also includes music by Italian composers Respighi and Casella, making an inspired showcase of Gianandrea Noseda's vision and admiration for his native country.

UPCOMING MILLENNIUM STAGE EVENTS:

