Keegan's 'Playwright In Residence Series' Joins WEST BY GOD Premiere

As part of a new initiative to showcase works by exciting emerging playwrights, Keegan Theatre's Boiler Room Series presents the inaugural Playwright in Residence Series. During the world premiere run of WEST BY GOD (playing September 27 through October 20, 2019), Boiler Room Series will produce readings of additional new works by local playwright and company member Brandon McCoy. Readings are free and open to all and will be followed by discussions with the playwright.

Additionally, on October 13 at 7:00 pm, Keegan Theatre will present a one-of-a-kind, one-night-only stand-up comedy extravaganza featuring headliners Kelly Terranova and Brandon McCoy, who have delighted audiences across the country. All proceeds will benefit the WEST BY GOD tours to West Virginia, which is set for a January 17, 2020 opening at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center on the Marshall University campus.

Kelly Terranova has been writing and performing stand-up comedy for more than two decades. In his spare time, he enjoys writing about himself in the third person. Hailing from Wild, Wonderful, West Virginia, Kelly is a natural and energetic storyteller with a flair for the absurd and unexpected. Having performed nearly 10,000 shows, Kelly has nailed the formula for entertaining audiences large and small, while never straying from his core comedic belief: "If it's not funny for everyone, it's not funny". Kelly has been featured on CMT's Comedy Stage, FOX Sports, and the DryBar Comedy Network. He was a finalist in both the Funny Bone Comedy Club's World Series of Comedy and the CCL Las Vegas Carnival Comedy Challenge.

Brandon McCoy is a playwright, actor, director, and educator living in Laurel, MD. His work has been featured at numerous companies, including Round House Theatre, Ford's Theatre, Theatre J, Imagination Stage, Rep Stage, Studio Theatre, Arena Stage, Olney Theatre Center, Theater Alliance, Forum Theatre, and Keegan Theatre, where he is a proud company member. McCoy serves as adjunct theatre faculty for The Catholic University of America, George Washington University, Montgomery College, Howard Community College, and Harford Community College. He has written four full-length plays and one full-length musical: TANNER, OTHER LIFE FORMS, WEST BY GOD, GETTING IN, and A BAND IN SEARCH OF A NAME. OTHER LIFE FORMS was a finalist for the Source full-length play festival, and received a full production at The Keegan Theatre in the summer of 2018. McCoy received a BFA in Acting/Directing from Marshall University in his hometown of Huntington, WV and an MFA in Acting from The Catholic University of America. He is also an accomplished musician and stand-up comedian. www.brandon-mccoy.com

PLAYWRIGHT IN RESIDENCE Reading Series:

October 5, 2019 at 3:00 pm TANNER by Brandon McCoy, directed by Cate Brewer.

Meet Tanner, the guy that simply cannot get out of his own way. Give him a problem, he'll overcomplicate it. Ask him a question, he'll wander off in to an existential quandary. Face him with a decision, and the world might tip over. Brandon McCoy's comedy TANNER is a fast, funny, punch-to-the-gut comedy that examines the search for peace and happiness, and whether we actually want it in the first place.

October 12, 2019 at 3:00 pm GETTING IN by Brandon McCoy, directed by Matt Ripa.

According to Samantha, the impending death of her mother, Bea, is a really big deal. According to Bea, she wishes everyone would get over it already. While in the hospital, Sam, her brother Ty, and their father Jake discover a list that Bea has been hiding, entitled Getting In. The family embarks on a race to complete the list before it's too late, but will Bea let it happen? GETTING IN is a new dark comedy by Brandon McCoy that examines the grieving process.

October 19, 2019 at 3:00 pm A BAND IN SEARCH OF A NAME by Brandon McCoy, directed by Ricky Drummond.

T Street is a band you've never heard of. They play in small venues in front of even smaller crowds, and no one in the group can seem to agree on what they should actually be called. They're a band of misfits that has found a home in each other and in the music. When a mysterious stranger inserts herself into the fold, tensions rise and the very existence of the band is put in to jeopardy. A BAND IN SEARCH OF A NAME is a musical by Brandon McCoy that examines the power of music, the meaning behind the words, and the importance of belonging. This musical includes 12 original songs, also written by McCoy.

The Boiler Room Series at Keegan, named after the old boiler room of the pre-renovation Keegan Theatre, is a bold programming initiative that focuses on the development of new works and the producing of unique performances. The name speaks to the two-part mission: crank up the artistic heat on new works in progress and let loose the creative voices of tomorrow's theatre.

The Keegan Theatre, located in the heart of Dupont Circle in Washington, DC. The Keegan Theatre is guided by the principles on which it was founded: powerful productions of classic and modern plays fueled by the highest caliber acting and design, intense personal staging, and scripts that put real people on the stark edges of life. Our directing approach respects straightforward storytelling and productions are offered to the community at affordable prices.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You