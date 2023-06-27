Kaiyla Gross & Tobias A. Young to Present DISCO FEVER Concert at Signature Theatre This Summer

Signature Theatre favorites Kaiyla Gross (The Color Purple, RENT) and Tobias A. Young (Passing Strange, The Color Purple) will perform in Disco Fever, a syncopated celebration of the music of Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Diana Ross and more. The cabaret will be music directed by Mark G. Meadows, Signature’s Director of Cabarets. Disco Fever runs July 25 – August 13 in Signature’s ARK Theatre. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online at SigTheatre.org or by calling 703 820 9771.

Signature’s Director of Cabarets, Mark G. Meadows said “As we create each cabaret, my biggest fear is, can we top the last? And each time, but especially with this one, we top it. Kaiyla Gross and Tobias A. Young will raise your temperature to disco fever levels. Talk to your medical provider before seeing this show.”

Get ready to dance to the nightlife rhythms of disco! The music of Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Diana Ross, The Bee Gees and more comes alive to the syncopated beat of “Stayin’ Alive,” “Hot Stuff,” “Last Dance,” “I Will Survive” and “We Are Family.”

ARTIST BIOGRAPHIES

Kaiyla Gross she/her SIGNATURE: The Color Purple (Nettie, Celie u/s), Hotter Than July: Stevie Wonder, RENT (Seasons of Love Soloist). DC AREA: Olney Theatre Center: Kinky Boots (Pat, Lauren u/s), Miss You Like Hell (Pearl); Folger Shakespeare Theatre: Our Verse in Time to Come (GrioSprite) Next Stop Theatre: Beehive; the 60’s Musical (Aretha). REGIONAL: Duluth Playhouse: Ragtime; Virginia Stage Company: A Christmas Carol (Belinda Cratchit), The Earth Remembers; World Stage Theatre: Amazing Grace (Princess Peyai); Norfolk State University Theatre Company: The Color Purple (Celie), Once on this Island (Ti Moune), Eclipsed (Maima).

Tobias A. Young he/him SIGNATURE: Passing Strange, The Color Purple. OFF-BROADWAY: Fabulous! The Queen Of New Musical Comedies. DC AREA: Ford's Theatre: Ragtime (Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Ensemble), The Wiz; Olney Theatre Center: Guys & Dolls (Nicely Nicely), In The Heights (Piragua Guy, Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Musical); Adventure Theatre: James and The Giant Peach (Earthworm, Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Ensemble); Toby's Dinner Theatre: Dreamgirls, The Wiz (The Lion), In The Heights (Piragua Guy, Helen Hayes Award Nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor) Les Miserables, The Color Purple (Preacher/African Chief), Memphis (Bobby), Sister Act (Tj), Ain't Misbehavin(Fats Waller). PMA Agency. IG: @SimplyTobiasYoung, TikTok: @SimplyFoodByTy, YouTube: @TobiasYoung.

Mark G. Meadows SIGNATURE: Director of Signature Cabarets; Music Direction: The Color Purple, RENT, After Midnight, Spunk, Ain’t Misbehavin’; Jelly’s Last Jam. Apollo Productions: ELLA, An American Miracle. Kennedy Center: Acoustic Rooster REGIONAL: Oregon Shakespeare Theatre: Once on this Island. Denver Center for the Performing Arts: Choir Boy, Wildfire. LA JOLLA PLAYHOUSE: Associate Music Direction: The Outsiders. ALBUMS: Be the Change, To the People, Somethin’ Good, A Child is Born. CONCERTS: Jazz at the Lincoln Center, DC Jazz Festival, Blues Alley, The Kennedy Center, Smalls Jazz, The Strathmore. INTERNATIONAL: Haiti, Russia, The Congo, Qatar, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Canada, The Caribbean. APPEARED WITH: Cynthia Erivo, Usher, Bobby McFerrin, Kendrick Lamar, Kamasi Washington, Nicholas Payton, Kurt Elling, Ledisi. AWARDS: 2020 DC Wammies Jazz Artist of the Year, Washington City Paper’s Artist & Composer of the Year. TEACHING: American University, Shenandoah University: Jazz Instructor; Duke Ellington School of the Arts: The Peabody Conservatory of Johns Hopkins University. MarkGMeadows.com @MarkGMeadows

ABOUT SIGNATURE

Signature Theatre is a Tony Award®-winning regional theater that broadens and brightens the region’s cultural landscape with its bold productions of challenging new and established works and engaging education and outreach programs. Founded in 1989 by Eric Schaeffer and Donna Migliaccio, and currently under the leadership of Managing Director Maggie Boland and Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner, musical theater is Signature’s “signature,” and the Theatre is renowned for its definitive Sondheim productions, inventive adaptations of overlooked or forgotten works, and investment in fresh new projects. Signature combines Broadway-caliber productions with intimate playing spaces and aims to be a leading force in U.S. musical theater.

Since its inception, the Theatre has produced 60 world premiere works—including 19 new musical commissions. Signature opens its doors to more than 100,000 people annually from the Washington, DC region and beyond and reaches more than 10,000 students every year through its innovative education programs, including the award-winning initiative Signature in the Schools. Signature has won 140 Helen Hayes Awards for excellence in the Washington, DC region’s professional theater and has been honored with 482 nominations.