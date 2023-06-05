KUMANANA! AN AFRO-PERUVIAN MUSICAL REVUE at GALA Hispanic Theatre

KUMANANA! AN AFRO-PERUVIAN MUSICAL REVUE at GALA Hispanic Theatre

KUMANANA!
An Afro-Peruvian Musical Revue
June 7 - 25
In Spanish with English surtitles

Experience the power of the African beats and the resilience of a people that spurred change in a culture. Be part of the movement!

Script by Anita González | Conceived & Directed by Hugo Medrano
With original songs, dance, and poetry by Nicomedes and Victoria Santa Cruz
Associate Direction & Choreography by Luis Sandoval Zapata
Music Direction by Roberto Arguedas

The music, dance, and poetry of Nicomedes and Victoria Santa Cruz inspired a resurgence of a culture that still lives today and is part of the Afro-Latino diaspora. There are mask-required and mask optional performances available. 

GET TICKETS https://www.galatheatre.org/post/kumanana-musical-revue





KUMANANA! AN AFRO-PERUVIAN MUSICAL REVUE at GALA Hispanic Theatre
Recommended For You