KUMANANA! AN AFRO-PERUVIAN MUSICAL REVUE at GALA Hispanic Theatre

KUMANANA!

An Afro-Peruvian Musical Revue

June 7 - 25

In Spanish with English surtitles



Experience the power of the African beats and the resilience of a people that spurred change in a culture. Be part of the movement!



Script by Anita González | Conceived & Directed by Hugo Medrano

With original songs, dance, and poetry by Nicomedes and Victoria Santa Cruz

Associate Direction & Choreography by Luis Sandoval Zapata

Music Direction by Roberto Arguedas

The music, dance, and poetry of Nicomedes and Victoria Santa Cruz inspired a resurgence of a culture that still lives today and is part of the Afro-Latino diaspora. There are mask-required and mask optional performances available.



