Interview: Theatre Life with Maria Rizzo

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Maria Rizzo. Photo by J. Demetrie Photgraphy.

Today’s subject Maria Rizzo is currently living her theatre life onstage at Signature Theatre playing the role of Fastrada in Pippin. The production runs through July 26th in Signature’s MAX space. Latest News Review: BROADWAY AT THE PARK at Wolftrap National Park For The Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Will Stay Open Beyond Planned Closure Date PENNY'S DREADFUL PARLOUR: THE SÉANCE OF EDGAR ALLAN POE to Open at Berlin's Ghost Museum Previews: ICONIC WORKS at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. Sign Up Over the years, Maria has performed in many Signature productions to much acclaim. Past credits include Evelyn Nesbitt in Ragtime (Helen Hayes Nomination), Into the Woods, Ilona in She Loves Me (HH Award), A Chorus Line, Assassins, Grand Hotel, Crazy For You, A Little Night Music, The Gulf (world premiere), West Side Story, Cabaret, Louise in Gypsy (HH Nomination), Spin (world premiere), The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, and Xanadu. Maria’s versatile talents have also been seen in many of the area’s biggest theatres. Past credits include Erma in Anything Goes (HH Award), and Fiddler on the Roof at Arena Stage, Evita, and Grease! at Olney Theatre Center, Roxie in Chicago (HH Award), and Sally Bowles in Cabaret (HH Nomination), and others at Keegan Theatre, Carrie the Musical at Studio Theatre 2ndStage, Bat Boy at 1stStage, and Hairspray at Toby’s Dinner Theatre. Regioanlly Maria performed in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Arkansas Rep Theatre. Recently Maria and her husband Adventure Theatre MTC’s Artistic Director Kurt Boehm became first time parents. As we all know, performing and rehearsing a show takes lots and lots of time. Now add in 3am feedings and more. Read on to see how Maria has found that very delicate balance. It’s truly “Extraordinary.” For those that have been watching Maria Rizzo onstage over the years, you know the kind of commanding presence she has onstage. Her performances are unforgettable to be sure. Fastrada is no acception. Grab your tickets to Pippin at Signature Theatre this summer. I think you’ll find much joy as an audience member “In just no time at all.” Maria Rizzo is definitely living her theatre life to the fullest. How did you get interested in performing? Movie musicals. Love‘emall!! Where did you receive your training? Here in DC. I have my bachelors in music theatre. I came here for school and never left. It’s easy to stay when I feel likeI’m still training and learning from the best in this town. What was your first professional job as a performer? I swung 6 tracks in Hairspray at Toby’s Dinner Theatre in Columbia, MD. It was my second year of college and it ran for something like 6 months. I remember going on for Penny and then Pennys mother in the same double show day. I learned so much throughout the whole process and got to flex a necessary part of the performing brain. I will always hold understudies and swings to the highest regard. L-R Ryan Sellers and Maria Rizzo in

Signature Theatre's production of Pippin.

Photo by Daniel Rader. Can you please talk about the production concept for Signature Theatre’s production of Pippin? How is it different from other stagings? Our director Matthew Gardiner holds reverence to so many iconic and historic moments from the original— especially with the dark and truthful colors Bob Fosse painted with. But I believe Matthew exemplified the spirit and the simplicity of telling the Faustian story without whimsical distraction. It’s dynamic characters and inticing choreography with intimate and truthful storytelling.

Maria Rizzo in Signature Theatre's production of Pippin.

Photo by Daniel Rader.

How do best describe your character in the show?

“Crafty…cunning…calculating……. But a warm and wonderful mother.”

You’ve worked in many of the area’s top theatres over the years. What do you enjoy the most about working in the DMV theatre community?

We have the great privilege of living in such a politically charged city. And what is theatre if not a reflection of our humanity during times of great influence, change, fear, hope, joy, etc? It feels exciting and impactful to be telling stories around such intelligent creatives and audiences. You recently became a first-time mom. As we all know, rehearsing and performing in any production takes a lot of time. Can you please talk about how you are maintaining life balance while performing and,also, what advice can you give to new moms who feel that the balancing thing might be a challenge for them? Wow thank you for asking. I have to laugh because I’m currently answering these questions at 3:04 am with my son latched to me and I feel like all I can say is -I’mjust trying my best. I’m 6 months postpartum with my first so I have no idea what I’m doing and don’t feel equipt to handout advice by any stretch. I have new insecurities and new strengths and a new degree of tired I never understood until now. We are teething, sleep training, trying solids andI’mdoing all I can trying to figure things out as it goes.

Emotionally leaving this little thing that still feels attached to me is the hardest part. Like your heart suddenly living on the outside of your body. But the credit I give is to my village led by my husband who is #dadgoals. He finds the balance or the encouragement when I can’t.

Matthew and Rachel Leigh Dolan, our choreographer -and fellow new mom- also made it especially comforting as I navigated my new body and new brain. They made space for that navigation and I’ll never forget that kindness. I’ve certainly not mastered the “balance” but the duality sure can be fun. Whispering “You Are My Sunshine” every morning and then screaming out “Spread a Little Sunshine” by night. Or sharing a dressing room that has a pack-n-play and breast pumps with my eye glitter and thong. Even after hard days missing him or rough nights rocking— I hope one day looking back my son can be proud of all this. Not for the thong part but for the balance we’re finding together. Maria Rizzo in the 2013 Keegan Theatre production of Cabaret.

Photo by C. Stanley Photgraphy. Of all the productions you have performed in thus far, which stand out as personal favorites to you? They all hold value to pick just one but it’s the people I get to work with that stick with me. I got to work with Rachel Dolan on Cabaret at Keegan- (both of our “first breaks”) and I’ve worshiped her and her storytelling ever since. I’ve gotten to work with Matthew and the people at Signature so many times as well and those productions always feel distinctive. West Side Story felt so special to be apart of…My first show back after the pandemic was She Loves Me -that brought back a lot of joy. Gypsy helped me find my place amoungst some DC vet actresses. Crazy for You, I got engaged on this stage. The shows feel like the best chapters of life because of the people that enriched them.

After Pippin finishes its run, what does the rest of 2026 and onward hold in store for you workwise?

I get to play Gussie in Matthew’s Merrily We Roll Along!! And thenI’mgoing to throw my son his first birthday party.

Special thanks to Signature Theatre's Publicist and Marketing Manager Zachary Flick for his assistance in coordinating this interview.

Theatre Life logo designed by Kevin Laughon.

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