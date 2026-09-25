ALL THINGS EQUAL THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG Will Play the National Theatre in March 2027
The tour will stop at Washington D.C.'s National Theatre for two shows only on March 19 & 20, 2027.
Innovation Arts & Entertainment today announced a 23-city national tour of All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, beginning January 15, 2027 in Providence, Rhode Island. The tour will stop at Washington D.C.'s National Theatre for two shows only on March 19 & 20, 2027. Produced by Scott Stander, the production that has toured more than 40 cities nationwide to date, is written by multiple Award-winner Rupert Holmes and directed by Laley Lippard. The production stars Michelle Azar who originated the role. Over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes, the one-woman-production presents an intimate portrayal of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a true American original.
Tickets are on sale now and are available to purchase online at www.BroadwayAtTheNational.com or in person at The National Theatre box office, located at 1321 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. 20004. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday 12:00-6:00pm with extended evening and weekend hours during performance days. Groups of 10 or more can book by emailing groupsales@broadwayatthenational.com.
ABOUT THE SHOW
“In creating this play about her richly-lived life and hard-fought struggles, I came to ever more deeply marvel at her strength, tenacity, sly wit, and compassion,” says Holmes. “Our play also reveals the love song that ran through her remarkable life and shares the music that was her giddy delight. All Things Equal offers each theatregoer the chance to better know this woman, her yearning for equality, and her love for this nation's precious institutions: Ruth ... Justice ... and the American way.”
In All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court Justice “RBG” welcomes a friend of the family to her cozy chambers to convey, over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes, a sense of her life and its many trials: losing her mother the day before she graduated as valedictorian of her Brooklyn high school; being one of only nine young women studying law at Harvard while also raising a daughter and helping her husband battle cancer; fighting for women's rights in the nineteen-seventies before condescending all-male courts; and taking courageous stands for human rights as a voice of reason amid a splintering and increasingly politicized Supreme Court. An evening with a great and compassionate icon of straight-thinking American justice emerges, an RBG who is not only “notorious” but victorious as she takes a stand for ordinary people facing the many challenges of a changing world.
"We couldn't be more excited to bring Ruth Bader Ginsburg's story to even more cities in 2027," says Producer Scott Stander." Audiences across the country have responded to this show with laughter, tears, and a renewed appreciation for what one determined person can accomplish. Her story continues to resonate, and we can't wait to share it with new audiences everywhere we go."
“Bring your scrunchies, your hankies, your humor, and your heart to this entertaining and uplifting event,” says Holmes.
For more information, visit www.allthingsequalrbg.com.
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