Interview: Theatre Life with Christopher Bloch

Christopher Bloch. Photo by Greg Land.

Today’s subject Christopher Bloch is currently living his theatre life onstage at Signature Theatre playing the role of Senex in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. The production runs through January 12th in Signature’s MAX space.

With this current production of …..Forum Christopher has moved up in the ranks from when he first played in the show at Signature in 2003. Read on to see who he played then and what the differences are between then and now production wise.

Over the years, Christopher has performed at many of our local theatres in a variety of productions.

Select credits include The Bridges of Madison County, Chess, Urinetown, Titanic, and Kid Victory at Signature Theatre, 1776, Liberty Smith, Little Shop of Horrors, A Christmas Carol, and One Destiny at Ford’s Theatre plus productions at Olney Theatre Center, Shakespeare Theatre Company and Kennedy Center.

Regionally he has been seen as Scrooge in A Christmas Carol at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, and in productions at Gutherie Theatre, and Virginia Stage Company to name but a few.

You might have also seen him in your living rooms on The West Wing or House of Cards.

Christopher is the recipient of a 2012 Lunt- Fontanne Fellowship.

If you have been around DC area theatre for any length of time, you know that Christopher Bloch is always a welcome sight in any production. It doesn’t matter if he is playing comedy, drama, or musical theatre because the result is always the same.

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum is back in full force at Signature Theatre featuring many Signature theatre veterans including Tracy Lynn Olivera, Sheri L. Edelen, Laurence Redmond, Erin Weaver as Pseudolus (Yes, a woman can play this role properly. Let’s just forget about Whoopi Goldberg’s “attempt), and of course the one and only Christopher Bloch.

I highly urge you to grab some tickets to A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum at Signature Theatre and see why Christopher Bloch, after all these years, is still living his theatre life to the absolute fullest.

At what age did it become apparent to you that performing was going to be your chosen profession?

It was right around the end of high school. I did a couple of shows in school, but it was playing the titular role in The Miser that got me hooked.

Where did you receive your training?

I decided to learn in the community- taking each production as a classroom situation. I think it gave me a lot of flexibility, ultimately, learning from a wide variety of directors and actors.

L-R Christopher Bloch and Joy Rakard in the 1981

The Plymouth Radisson Theatre production of Dames at Sea.

Photo courtesy of the artist.

What was your first professional performing job?

My first paying gig was Billy Budd at Cricket Theatre in Minneapolis, MN. My first Equity gig was Annie Get Your Gun at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre.

Christopher Bloch as Senex in Signature Theatre's current production of

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

Photo by Christopher Mueller.

Can you please tell us a little something about your character in Signature Theatre’s current production of A Funny Thing Happened on The Way to The Forum?

Senex is the Father of Hero, and through some hilarity, both end up pursuing Philia, from the house next door. Senex is described in the list of characters simply as “an old man”, and I realized, okay, this is where I am in my career…

Floyd King, Christopher Bloch (as Marcus Lycus) and the company of

Signature Theatre's 2003 production of

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

Photo by Carol Pratt.​​​

This is not your first time appearing in ……Forum at Signature Theatre. Can you please talk about some of the bigger differences between the production 20 plus years ago and this current version?

I played Marcus Lycus the last time, when Signature was in the garage setting. Not only has the theater changed dramatically, but the themes running through society have, as well. It’s certainly a borscht belt style of show, and having Erin Weaver at the helm as Pseudolus, commenting on the humor, has a way of bringing the show into the present- resonating in a way that makes more sense in this day and age.

You have played Benjamin Franklin at Ford’s Theatre both in 1776 and Liberty Smith. If the opportunity were presented to you to play that role again, would you accept it?

I have loved playing 2 very different versions of Franklin. The chance to play him again would have a lot to do with the production and setting. It was some of the most rewarding research I have done for a role- he's definitely a complicated man.

You’ve performed at Signature Theatre in many productions. Can you please pick a few that stand out as being favorites?

Chess- It’s such a great score that lifted you right into the show if you were feeling a little tired some nights! And I got to research and construct the chess games for the show, share a few tips to actors playing the grandmasters that I had learned from my competition days.

Titanic- One of the more beautifully realized shows in the Max; it was the ship.

Another beautiful score, led by James Moore, and another deep dive into an historic character, Captain Smith.

Urinetown- It’s such a perfect match of the show in the old garage space! The cast and creative team was so well matched to the material, and we instantly meshed with each other. A remarkable experience…

Les Misérables- An epic show that was almost too large for the relatively small space of the Max. It felt like the power of the show blew the roof off the theater- wonderful storytelling in an intimate space.

A Funny Thing Happened on The Way to The Forum runs into January of 2025. After the run concludes, what does the new year hold in store for you workwise?

I have nothing booked at this point. I planned on working in my retirement, but it’s also nice to pick and choose a little bit more and enjoy the adventures outside of theater.

Special thanks to Signature Theatre's Marketing Manager and Publicist Zachary Flick for his assistance in coordinating this interview.

Theatre Life logo designed by Kevin Laughon.

Comments