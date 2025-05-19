Interview: Theatre Life with Carolee Carmello

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Carolee Carmello

Today’s subject Carolee Carmello is a performer of epic proportions to be sure. Her career has thus far included turns on Broadway, national tours, regional theatres, and on several recordings. Currently she is playing the title role in the national tour of the Tony Award winning musical Kimberly Akimbo. The tour will be at The National Theatre from May 20th through June 1st.

Ms. Carmello was last seen in the DC area in 2024 at Kennedy Center in the Broadway Center Stage production of Nine. You might also remember her from Saving Aimee at Signature Theatre. The show was renamed Scandalous for Broadway.

Her Broadway credits include Falsettos, Bad Cinderella, 1776, Mamma Mia!, Tuck Everlasting, The Addams Family, Scandalous, and Parade.

Off-Broadway credits include Sweeney Todd, john and jen, Das Barbecü, I Can Get It For You Wholesale, Hello Again (Obie Award Recipient), A Class Act, The Vagina Monologues, and Elegies.

Regionally a few of her select credits include Baby and The King and I at Paper Mill Playhouse, Into The Woods and Grease at Pittsburgh CLO, and Evita at An Evening Dinner Theatre.

Her superb voice can be heard on the Lost in Boston and Unsung Musicals series of recordings as well as many cast recordings.

You also might remember her from the series Remember WENN on AMC.

The last time she toured was in Hello Dolly after taking over for Betty Buckley. The tour shuttered in Buffalo a few days before it was to conclude due to the pandemic.

Ms. Carmello is a three time Tony Award nominee and a five time Drama Desk nominee. She also won the later for Outstanding Actress in a Musical for her stunning portrayal of Lucille Frank in Parade.

We don’t see big Broadway stars tour much anymore like back in the good old days. The tour of Kimberly Akimbo gives a rare opportunity to see one of our biggest modern day stars doing what she does best right here in DC.

Grab your seats to Kimberly Akimbo at The National Theatre and get ready to go on a “Great Adventure” with Carolee Carmello and company.

Carolee Carmello is truly living her theatre life to the fullest and with each performance she gives, we become more and more in awe of her supreme talents.

Where did you receive your performance training?

My only training was on-the-job! No voice lessons or acting classes, although I did take some dance classes when I first moved to NYC and realized that I had to learn dance combinations at auditions.

Carolee Carmello making her professional performance debut as Maria

in Albany, NY in the Four Seasons Dinner Theater production of

The Sound of Music.

Photo courtesy of the artist.

What was your first professional job as a performer?

The first time I ever got paid to perform was in a production of The Sound of Music in Albany, NY. I was in college (age 19, I believe) and got paid ($19, I believe).

What was it about Kimberly Akimbo that made you say yes to auditioning for the touring version of the show?

I just loved the script of the show. It's got that wonderful combination of humor and emotion ... there were moments when I cried and laughed at the same time! The show really gave me ALL the feels!

Carolee Carmello in the National Tour of Kimberly Akimbo.

Photo by Joan Marcus.

For those that are not familiar with Kimberly Akimbo, can you please tell us a little something about the show itself and also something about your character?

The story takes place in 1999 (before kids had cell phones) and it centers around a girl called Kimberly who is about to turn 16, but because of a genetic condition, she is aging too quickly and appears much older. She has lots of challenges in addition ... she's dealing with her (hysterically funny) dysfunctional family, a new school in a new town, and trying to make friends. Despite all of that, Kimmy has a very positive outlook, which is what I love about her.

Carolee Carmello in the 2007 Signature Theatre

World Premiere production of Saving Aimee.

Photo by Scott Suchman.

You premiered a new musical at Signature Theatre some years ago called Saving Aimee which became Scandalous when it came in to Broadway. Can you please talk about your journey with that material?

Yes! That show is based on a real life preacher named Aimee Semple McPherson. She had a fascinating career and personal life! She was world famous in the 30s and 40s, but not many people know of her today. She was quite a trailblazer. I worked on that musical for many years, including the run at Signature because I found her story so interesting ... she really was larger than life. I wish it had lasted longer on Broadway, but I'm so glad we were able to do a cast recording of the show. It was the hardest I've ever worked on stage, but I think Aimee worked even harder!

What are some of your most favorite roles that you have played thus far in your superb career?

Gosh, I've been so fortunate to play so many challenging and interesting roles. I loved Lucille Frank in the original Broadway production of Parade, and Rose in Gypsy out in Sacramento, Dolly Levi in the recent national tour of Hello, Dolly!, and I also really had fun with Ella in Bells Are Ringing out in L.A. An embarrassment of riches for an actress!

L-R Carolee Carmello and Miguel Gil

in the National Tour of Kimberly Akimbo.

​​​​​Photo by Joan Marcus.

Why do you think Kimberly Akimbo resonates with its audiences and what do enjoy the most about bringing this story across the country?

I think we've all felt like an outsider at some point. Also, these characters are all very human and flawed, which I think makes them relatable.

I love the fact that we can bring such a funny, emotional, uplifting, joyful story around the country at a time when we all need a boost. I feel very lucky to be a part of this tour!

Special thanks to National Theatre's Marketing Manager Abby Berman for her assistance in coordinating this interview.

Additional photo support provided by Signature Theatre's Publicist and Marketing Manager Zachary Flick.

Theatre Life logo designed by Kevin Laughon.

Comments

