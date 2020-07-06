IN Series Artistic Director to Participate in M&T Bank Panel on Managing Through Challenging Times

IN Series has announced that Artistic Director Timothy Nelson will be participating in the second in a series of webinars presented by M&T Bank: "Cultural Organizations: Managing Through Challenging Times."

This panel of leaders from varying top cultural institutions will engage in a candid conversation on how they are adapting and surviving the COVID-19 headwinds that are impacting their industry while also looking ahead to what the new normal will be post quarantine. Additionally, panelists will explore how their organizations will respond to the social justice issues raised by the events of the last few weeks.

The webinar will take place on July 16, 2020, at 10:00 am. Register to participate HERE.

