PRIMA FACIE, MACBETH, And More National Theatre Live Screenings Announced At Shakespeare Theatre Company

Shakespeare Theatre Company has announced National Theatre Live screenings coming to Harman Hall this February.

Filmed live from Britain's most exciting stages, National Theatre Live brings unmissable theatre across the pond, allowing American audiences to experience the excitement of these sold-out award-winning productions on the big screen.

Kicking off the month of screenings is The Donmar Warehouse production of Macbeth: David Tennant & Cush Jumbo. The lineup also includes The Motive and the Cue, directed by Sam Mendes and starring Mark Gatiss; Present Laughter with Andrew Scott; the award-winning Prima Facie with Jodie Comer; Michael Sheen in Nye; popular repeat screenings of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag, just in time for Valentine’s Day; and the recent highly lauded production of The Importance of Being Earnest starring Sharon D Clarke and Ncuti Gatwa.

Full dates and details for all the screenings can be found below. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, January 9, and all tickets are $20 for single-ticket buyers and $15 for subscribers. For tickets, please visit ShakespeareTheatre.org or call the Box Office at 202.547.1122.

TITLES & DATES

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Max Webster

Friday, February 7 at 7:30pm

Saturday, February 15 at 2pm

Friday, February 21 at 7:30pm

Saturday, February 22 at 2pm

David Tennant (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) and Cush Jumbo (The Good Wife, Criminal Record) lead a stellar cast in an “enthralling” (Daily Telegraph) new production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, filmed live at The Donmar Warehouse in London, especially for the big screen. Unsettling intimacy and brutal action combine at breakneck speed as Max Webster (Life of Pi, Henry V) directs this tragic tale of love, murder, and nature’s power of renewal. With staging “full of wolfish imagination and alarming surprise” (The Guardian), the immersive 5.1 cinema surround sound places the audience inside the minds of the Macbeths, asking are we ever really responsible for our actions?

Distributed by Trafalgar Releasing.

Runtime: 2 hours

A new play by Jack Thorne

Directed by Sam Mendes

Saturday, February 8 at 2pm

Sam Mendes (The Lehman Trilogy) directs Mark Gatiss as John Gielgud and Johnny Flynn as Richard Burton in this fierce and funny new play.

1964: Richard Burton, newly married to Elizabeth Taylor, is to play the title role in an experimental new Broadway production of Hamlet under John Gielgud’s exacting direction. But as rehearsals progress, two ages of theatre collide and the collaboration between actor and director soon threatens to unravel.

Written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and designed by Es Devlin (The Crucible), the Evening Standard award-winning best new play was filmed live during a sold-out run at The National Theatre.

Runtime: 3 hours

By Noël Coward

Directed by Matthew Warchus

Saturday, February 8 at 7:30pm

Friday, February 14 at 8:30pm

The multi-award-winning production of Noël Coward’s provocative comedy featuring Andrew Scott (Vanya, Fleabag) returns to the big screen.

As he prepares to embark on an overseas tour, star actor Garry Essendine’s colorful life is in danger of spiraling out of control. Engulfed by an escalating identity crisis as his many and various relationships compete for his attention, Garry’s few remaining days at home are a chaotic whirlwind of love, sex, panic, and soul-searching.

Filmed live from The Old Vic in London during a sold-out run in 2019, Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical) directs this giddy and surprisingly modern reflection on fame, desire, and loneliness.

Runtime: 3 hours

By Suzie Miller

Directed by Justin Martin

Sunday, February 9 at 11am

Saturday, February 15 at 7pm

Sunday, February 16 at 11am

Jodie Comer’s (Killing Eve) Olivier and Tony Award-winning performance in Suzie Miller’s gripping one-woman play returns to cinemas.

Tessa is a young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending, cross examining, and winning. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof, and morals diverge. Prima Facie takes us to the heart of where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game.

Justin Martin directs this solo tour de force, captured live from the intimate Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End.

Runtime: 2 hours

By Tim Price

Directed by Rufus Norris

Sunday, February 9 at 2pm

Sunday, February 16 at 2pm

Michael Sheen plays Nye Bevan in a surreal and spectacular journey through the life and legacy of the man who transformed Britain’s welfare state and created the NHS. Confronted with death, Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan’s deepest memories lead him on a mind-bending journey back through his life; from childhood to mining underground, Parliament and fights with Churchill.

Written by Tim Price and directed by Rufus Norris (Small Island), this epic new Welsh fantasia will be broadcast live from The National Theatre.

Runtime: 3 hours

Written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Directed by Vicky Jones

Friday, February 14 at 6:30pm

Sunday, February 23 at 11am

Written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve) and directed by Vicky Jones, Fleabag is a rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her sort of life.

Fleabag may seem oversexed, emotionally unfiltered, and self-obsessed, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. With family and friendships under strain and a guinea pig café struggling to keep afloat, Fleabag suddenly finds herself with nothing to lose.

The hilarious, award-winning play that inspired the BBC’s hit TV series Fleabag was filmed live on stage in London’s West End in 2019.

Presented by DryWrite, Soho Theatre, and Annapurna Theatre.

Runtime: 1 hour and 20 minutes

By Oscar Wilde

Directed by Max Webster

Saturday, February 22 at 7pm

Sunday, February 23 at 2pm

While assuming the role of a dutiful guardian in the country, Jack lets loose in town under a false identity. Meanwhile, his friend Algy adopts a similar facade. Hoping to impress two eligible ladies, the gentlemen find themselves caught in a web of lies they must carefully navigate.

Three-time Olivier Award-winner Sharon D Clarke is joined by Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who; Sex Education) in this joyful reimagining of Oscar Wilde’s most celebrated comedy.

Runtime: 3 hours

