Gianandrea Noseda to Lead the National Symphony Orchestra in Two Programs in December

The National Symphony Orchestra will continue its Classical series this December with two subscription programs, both led by Music Director Gianandrea Noseda. The programs feature masterworks by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Johann Sebastian Bach, and George Frideric Handel. NSO subscriptions are available here or by calling (202) 416-8500. Individual tickets are also available for purchase on the Kennedy Center's website.



From December 2-4, Noseda leads a program titled Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Last Year, featuring works written in 1791, the year of Mozart's death. The concerts will celebrate the unmatched variety of masterpieces composed in Mozart's final year, from the overtures of his last two operas-Die Zauberflöte and La Clemenza di Tito-to the unfinished Requiem. The program also includes his Clarinet Concerto with NSO's Principal Clarinet Lin Ma, the concert aria Per questa bella mano, the Kleine Freimaurer-Kantate ("Little Masonic Cantata"), and the motet Ave verum corpus.



Noseda conducts George Frideric Handel's Messiah - Part I for the first time with the NSO from December 16-19. This Christmas section of the epic three-part oratorio features recognizable numbers, such as "For Unto Us A Child is Born," "And the Glory of the Lord," and "Rejoice." Preceding Messiah is Johann Sebastian Bach's Magnificat, which depicts the biblical canticle.



Both concert programs showcase major compositions for singers and orchestra and will be performed in collaboration with the University of Maryland Concert Chorus and vocal soloists from WNO's Cafritz Young Artists Program.

NSO CLASSICAL CONCERTS IN DECEMBER 2021

Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Friday, December 3, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 8 p.m.

National Symphony Orchestra

Gianandrea Noseda, conductor

Lin Ma, clarinet

Robert Oppelt, contrabass

Suzannah Waddington, soprano

Hannah Shea, mezzo-soprano

Duke Kim, tenor

Matthew Pearce, tenor

Christian Simmons, bass

University of Maryland Concert Choir

Edward Maclary, director

Narration written and performed by Bill Barclay

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Die Zauberflöte - Overture

Per questa bella mano - Concert Aria

La Clemenza di Tito - Overture

Clarinet Concerto

Kleine Freimaurer-Kantate

Requiem

Ave verum corpus

Gianandrea Noseda and the NSO celebrate Mozart masterpieces written in 1791, the year of the composer's death at age 35. The program includes Mozart's Clarinet Concerto performed by NSO's Principal Clarinet Lin Ma, Ave verum corpus, and the famously unfinished Requiem.

Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Friday, December 17, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 1 p.m.

National Symphony Orchestra

Gianandrea Noseda, conductor

Suzannah Waddington, soprano (Handel/Bach)

Katerina Burton, soprano (Bach)

Rehanna Thelwell, alto

Duke Kim, tenor

William Meinert, bass

University of Maryland Concert Chorus

Edward Maclary, director

Johann Sebastian Bach Magnificat

George Frideric Handel Messiah - Part I

Don't miss the glorious return of Washington, D.C.'s favorite holiday tradition!

For the first time, Music Director Gianandrea Noseda conducts the National Symphony Orchestra in the quintessential musical crown of the season: part one of Handel's Messiah. Experience the beauty of "Rejoice," "For Unto Us A Child is Born," "Comfort Ye," and more iconic music of Messiah-heralding in the grand arrival of holiday festivities.

This year, the seasonal favorite is paired with Bach's celebratory showpiece, Magnificat.

Artists and performances are subject to change.



TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets ($15-$99) are available at the Kennedy Center Box Office, online at kennedy-center.org, and via phone through Instant Charge, (202) 467-4600; toll-free at (800) 444-1324. For all other ticket-related customer service inquires, call the Advance Sales Box Office at (202) 416-8540.

The Kennedy Center continues to prioritize the health and safety of artists, staff, and patrons. Current protocols can be found here and will continue to be updated as they evolve.

For full program information regarding the NSO classical 2021-2022 season, please see the website here.

For more information about the NSO, visit nationalsymphony.org.