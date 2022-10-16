George Mason University Center for the Arts Announces November and December Performances

This November and December 2022, the Center for the Arts at George Mason University continues in-person programming featuring an array of dance, theater, opera, and music from around the world through the 2022/2023 Great Performances at Mason series and Family Series as well as signature events from Mason's College of Visual and Performing Arts.

Continuing the Center's Great Performances at Mason series, Mason Artist-in-Residence Nrityagram Dance Ensemble performs on November 5 in collaboration with Sri Lankan troupe Chitrasena Dance Company. The following evening, the iconic jazz group from New Orleans' French Quarter Preservation Hall Jazz Band offers a "Big Easy" sound that will have its audience up and dancing on November 6.

Next, Virginia Opera presents a beloved classic, Gilbert & Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance on November 12 and 13. Conducted by Virginia Opera's Artistic Director Adam Turner, this comic operetta includes whimsical melodies, hilariously memorable characters, and one of the most terrific earworms of all time, "I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General."

Pianist Jeffrey Siegel returns to the Center with the second of four Keyboard Conversations events this season featuring his trademark piano concerts with commentary. The November 20 program, Immortal Impromptus, explores what is at the heart of Romanticism with passion-filled, freestyling impromptus by Chopin, Schubert, and Fauré.

Beginning the Center's fabulous holiday season are five grand pianos played together on one stage by The 5 Browns, a quintet of incredibly talented pianists and siblings, on November 26. Next, Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy return to the Center for a jubilant evening of lightning-fast fiddling, lively step dancing, and loads of Irish music on December 3. Built on six centuries of tradition, Vienna Boys Choir performs on December 9, followed by the beloved holiday tradition of American Festival Pops Orchestra on December 10.

The Queen's Cartoonists kicks off the Center's Family Series on November 27, offering traditional holiday vocal numbers such as "White Christmas," "Jingle Bells," "Hanukkah Oh Hanukkah," paired with jazz arrangements and classic cartoon characters including Betty Boop, Bugs Bunny, Popeye the Sailor Man, Porky Pig, and more.

Along with the Center's Great Performances at Mason series, November and December will include a wide variety of offerings from Mason's College of Visual and Performing Arts including presentations as part of the Visual Voices Lecture Series and Visiting Filmmakers Series, as well as performances from the Reva and Sid Dewberry Family School of Music and Mason's School of Theater and School of Dance.

A full schedule of performances for November and December 2022 is below.

November and December 2022 Great Performances at Mason Series:

The Great Performances at Mason Series brings some of the finest artists from around the country and the world to the Center for the Arts Concert Hall in Northern Virginia:

Mason Artist-in-Residence

Nrityagram Dance Ensemble

In collaboration with Chitrasena Dance Company

Āhuti

Saturday, November 5 at 8 p.m.

$50, $43, $30; half-price for youth through Grade 12

Set to the sounds of live flute, violin, harmonium, manjira, and drums onstage, Āhuti is a mesmerizing performance and collaboration between Mason Artist-in-Residence Nrityagram Dance Ensemble and the Chitrasena Dance Company. Through the classical movements of Odissi dance, Nrityagram Dance Ensemble brings stories of the Hindu epics to life with their bodies. Chitrasena has been leading the development of Kandyan dance in Sri Lanka, being a key proponent to opening this dynamic style to women, whilst also preserving it as a cultural tradition. Nrityagram Dance Ensemble has been on The New York Times' "Best Dance of the Year" list for two consecutive years, in 2015 and 2016. More than a dance company, Nrityagram was founded as a one-of-a-kind community devoted to the art of dance. The all-female ensemble's daily life includes intensive training and meditation, which they bring to the stage in sensual and lyrical performances admired worldwide. "The women of the Nrityagram Dance Ensemble are rock stars in the dance world!" (New York Post). "So beguiling, you resist blinking in case you miss a moment!" (The Herald). As Mason Artists-in-Residence, the companies will also work with the community through classes and workshops during the week leading up to the performance.



Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Pass It On: 60th Anniversary Musical Celebration

Sunday, November 6 at 7 p.m.

$55, $47, $33; half-price for youth through Grade 12

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band's iconic and exuberant "Big Easy" sound will have you up and dancing from the beginning to end of their concert! People from around the globe make pilgrimages to Preservation Hall, a humble, much-loved room in New Orleans's French Quarter dedicated to keeping the past and future of jazz alive. This fall, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band is embarking on a pilgrimage of its own-a nationwide tour to celebrate the Hall's 60th anniversary. Founded in 1961 by tuba player Allan Jaffe to preserve the priceless musical heritage of New Orleans, the band has remained timelessly relevant, sharing the stage with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Elvis Costello, Grateful Dead, Foo Fighters, My Morning Jacket, Arcade Fire, The Black Keys, and countless others. The band's mission remains focused on creating indescribable experiences through their heritage of music and culture. "Touring is a part of our ritual," Ben Jaffe, Allan's son and the creative director of Preservation Hall, adds. "When my parents began touring with the band in the early 60s, they were bringing something that most people didn't even know existed to stages all over the world... that's part of our mission: to go out in the world and make that experience available to people." Be in the audience for Preservation Hall Jazz Band's Pass It On: 60th Anniversary Musical Celebration and become part of their iconic musical history!

Virginia Opera

The Pirates of Penzance

Composed by Gilbert & Sullivan

Saturday, November 12 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, November 13 at 2 p.m.

$110, $70, $40; half-price for youth through Grade 12

Set sail with this classic comic operetta fit for all ages. Gilbert & Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance has everything-whimsical melodies, hilariously memorable characters, and one of the most terrific earworms of all time, "I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General." It's no surprise it has been beloved since 1878! Frederic is ready to resign from his life of piracy upon his 21st birthday, but fate is determined to alter his course. Add the undying affection of a girl, a long-winded but well-intentioned father, a band of merry pirates set on finding sweethearts of their own, and the resulting confection is pitch-perfect pandemonium. Virginia Opera's colorful production makes for an ideal outing for arts lovers young and old. Sung in English with English surtitles. Conducted by Artistic Director Adam Turner and directed/choreographed by Kyle Lang (The Marriage of Figaro, 2022), the production will feature a cast including bass-baritone Aubrey Allicock as the Pirate King; soprano Amy Owens as Mabel; mezzo-soprano Lucy Schaufer as Ruth; distinguished alumni of Virginia Opera's Herndon Foundation Emerging Artists Program tenor Martin Bakari and baritone Troy Cook; and current Program members Kaileigh Riess, Taylor-Alexis DuPont, Kyle White, and Jeremy Harr.

Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel

Immortal Impromptus

Sunday, November 20 at 7 p.m.

$50, $43, $29; half-price for youth through Grade 12

Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel is for both music aficionados and those that aspire to be so, and is in its 30th anniversary season at the Center for the Arts. He will draw you into the composers' lives by sharing fascinating details about their creative processes. As a result, you will leave the concert with a deeper appreciation of the music and the artist. In Immortal Impromptus, Jeffrey explores what is at the heart of Romanticism with passion-filled, freestyling impromptus by Chopin, Schubert, and Fauré. Learn more about the artists, their time in history, and how they expressed the ideals of an era through their musical compositions. An interactive question and answer session will conclude this program.

The 5 Browns

Christmas with The 5 Browns

Saturday, November 26 at 8 p.m.

$50, $43, $30; half-price for youth through Grade 12

Celebrate the holidays with a concert that fills the Center with all of the spirit and power of five grand pianos played together on one stage. The 5 Browns, a quintet of incredibly talented pianists and siblings-Ryan, Melody, Gregory, Deondra, and Desirae-all simultaneously attended The Juilliard School. This "Fab Five" rose to acclaim in the early 2000s after being featured on Oprah and 60 Minutes. Since then, they have performed in the PBS TV Special, "The 5 Browns in Concert," have released eight albums-three of which hit #1 on Billboard Magazine's Classical Album Chart, and have toured extensively. Don't miss this energetic performance of favorites from Bach to holiday favorites such as The Nutcracker, A Charlie Brown Christmas, and Leroy Anderson's "Sleigh Ride." Indulge in a festive celebration of the piano that New York Post calls "the biggest classical music sensation in years."

Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy

A Celtic Family Christmas

Saturday, December 3 at 8 p.m.

$55, $47, $33; half-price for youth through Grade 12

Center for the Arts audience favorites, Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, return for the holidays with their musical family for a jubilant evening of lightning-fast fiddling, lively step dancing, and loads of Irish music. This husband-and-wife duo brings the spirit of Cape Breton Island, Canada to the stage and captivates with their electric chemistry as they perform foot-stomping renditions, heartfelt ballads, and incredible Irish dancing in A Celtic Family Christmas. Fiddle virtuosos in their own right, when Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy combine their talents onstage, magic happens. "Nothing short of jaw dropping... There are performances here that will raise you up and performances that will leave you misty-eyed" (The Guardian).

Vienna Boys Choir

Christmas in Vienna

Friday, December 9 at 8 p.m.

$55, $47, $33; half-price for youth through Grade 12

The holiday season isn't complete without the return of the Vienna Boys Choir melting hearts with their heavenly voices. Admired across the globe for their pure sound and technical mastery, the cherubic ensemble features boy sopranos and altos from eight to 14, representing 31 countries, and harmonizing their incredible vocals for an unforgettable night. Built on six centuries of tradition, the Vienna Boys Choir counts Joseph Haydn and Franz Schubert among its illustrious alumni. The group's yuletide program has something for everyone. Make new family memories or continue a cherished annual tradition with the Vienna Boys Choir's Christmas in Vienna this holiday season!

American Festival Pops Orchestra

Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season

Peter Wilson, conductor

Saturday, December 10 at 8 p.m.

$60, $51, $36; half-price for youth through Grade 12

Just hear those sleigh bells jingling, ring ting tingling too. Come out to the Center for the Arts for timeless holiday favorites with the American Festival Pops Orchestra. This beloved tradition starts the season off on a festive "note" with treasured classics that warm the heart and soul! Join us as we welcome newly appointed Artistic Director and Conductor Peter Wilson, along with a special guest appearance by Conductor Emeritus Anthony Maiello, among other musical treats. You and yours-even the "bah humbug" Scrooges-are sure to leave aglow and flush with holiday spirit.

November and December 2022 Family Series:

Family Series

The Queen's Cartoonists

Holiday Hurrah!

Sunday, November 27 at 3 p.m.

$15

Welcome to The Queen's Cartoonists Holiday Special! Keenly aware of all things holiday-oriented and completely ridiculous, musical ensemble The Queen's Cartoonists have set out to find the best of the best holiday-related cartoons, films, and jazz. This fun and festive performance is set to live projected clips in sync with the music, and it runs the gamut from traditional holiday vocal numbers such as "White Christmas," "Jingle Bells," "Hanukkah Oh Hanukkah," paired with jazz arrangements and classic cartoon characters including Betty Boop, Bugs Bunny, Popeye the Sailor Man, Porky Pig, and more! Since forming in 2015, The Queen's Cartoonists (hailing from Queens, New York, of course) have toured across the country, opened for the New York Philharmonic, and created a fresh way to appreciate classical music and vintage cartoons. Join us this holiday season to experience your holiday favorites anew in Holiday Hurrah! Recommended for all ages.

November and December 2022 Mason Student and Faculty Performances and Events at the Center for the Arts:

For full program descriptions, please visit the event pages hyperlinked below.

Film at Mason and the Visiting Filmmakers Series

Visiting Filmmakers Series: Mahrya MacIntire with The Slow Hustle

Wednesday, November 2 at 4:30 p.m.

Free and open to the public

Johnson Center Cinema

Mason Exhibitions and School of Art

Visual Voices Lecture with Ellen Lesperance

Thursday, November 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Free and open to the public

Digital Event on Zoom

Mason School of Dance

Fall: New Dances

Friday, November 11 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 12 at 8 p.m.

$15 General Public; $10 students, faculty/staff, and seniors; $7 Groups

Dewberry School of Music

Mason Jazz Vocal Night

Monday, November 14 at 8 p.m.

$12 General Public; $8 Seniors; $5 Students

Dewberry School of Music

Jazz Workshop Concert

Wednesday, November 16 at 8 p.m.

Free and open to the public

Harris Theatre

Dewberry School of Music

Jazz4Justice

Friday, November 18 at 8 p.m.

$20 General Public; $15 Seniors, Students

School of Theater

Sutta

Friday, November 18* at 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 19** at 8 p.m.

Sunday, November 20*** at 2 p.m.

*ASL-interpreted performance & talkback

**ASL-interpreted performance

*** ASL-interpreted performance & Audio-described performance

$20 General Public; $10 Students, Staff, Seniors, and Groups

TheaterSpace

Dewberry School of Music

Symphonic Band Concert

Monday, November 21 at 8 p.m.

$12 General Public; $8 Seniors; $5 Students

Dewberry School of Music

Steel Band Ensemble and Braddock Road Brass Band Concert

Tuesday, November 29 at 8 p.m.

Free and open to the public

Dewberry School of Music

Jazz Combos Concert

Wednesday, November 30 at 8 p.m.

Free and open to the public

DeLaski Performing Arts Building, Room 3001

Dewberry School of Music

Wind Symphony Concert

Thursday, December 1 at 8 p.m.

$12 General Public; $8 Seniors; $5 Students

Mason School of Dance

Fall: Dance Innovations

Friday, December 2 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 3 at 8 p.m.

$15 General Public; $10 students, faculty/staff, and seniors; $7 Groups

Dewberry School of Music

Mason Symphony and Choirs Holiday Concert

Sunday, December 4 at 7 p.m.

$20 General Public; $15 Seniors; $5 Students

Mason School of Dance

December Studio Series

Tuesday, December 6 at 6 and 8 p.m.

$10

Dance Performance Studio

