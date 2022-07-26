Garrison Keillor Will Perform at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. and New York City's Town Hall

Garrison Keillor and Company will bring their signature humor, music, no end of fun, and, of course, all the latest News from Lake Wobegon when Garrison Keillor's A Prairie Home Companion American Revival heads to The Anthem in Washington DC and New York City's iconic The Town Hall.

Following an extremely successful show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium,these two new dates will take place on Friday, October 21, at The Anthem, in Washington, D.C.'s Wharf district and Saturday, November 26, at The Town Hall, in New York City.

WHAT: Garrison Keillor's A Prairie Home Companion American Revival

WASHINGTON, D.C.:

Friday, October 21, 2022, 8:00 p.m.

The Anthem, 901 Wharf St. SW, Washington, D.C. 20024

Tickets on sale Friday, July 29, $75, $95, and $125

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2188004®id=14&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fevent%2F15005CF5C22C463C?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

NEW YORK:

Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. (lobby open 6:30; doors open 7:00)

The Town Hall, 123 West 43rd St., New York, NY 10036

Tickets on sale Friday, July 29, $59.50-$119.50

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/03005CF623E40919?CAMEFROM=CFC_MMTHINC_WEB_ARTIST_GARRISONKEILLOR112622

The Washington, D.C., show at The Anthem will feature two-term U.S. poet laureate Billy Collins, acclaimed soprano Ellie Dehn, vocalist Heather Masse, Broadway conductor and pianist Rob Fisher, and The Friendly String Quartet. As usual, actors Tim Russell and Fred Newman will be on hand, along with keyboardist Richard Dworsky, guitarist Pat Donohue, and more.

At The Town Hall, featured performers include Tony Award-winning director Walter Bobbie, Broadway conductor Rob Fisher and the Demitasse Orchestra, vocalists Christine DiGiallonardo and Heather Masse, keyboardist Richard Dworsky, actors Tim Russell and Sue Scott, and sound-effects ace Fred Newman.

Garrison Keillor is well known for his weekly coast-to-coast broadcast of A Prairie Home Companion for forty years, writing fiction and comedy, and his invention of a little town called Lake Wobegon (where all the children are above average).

Since the show ended, Keillor has written a memoir, a collection of limericks, and several novels. His most recent books are Serenity at 70, Gaiety At 80: Why You Should Keep on Getting Older, and Boom Town: A Lake Wobegon Novel.