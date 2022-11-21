Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Washington, DC Top 10
BWW Picks

Ford's A CHRISTMAS CAROL & More Lead Washington DC's Holiday Top Picks

Each month we're rounding up the top recommendations for DC audiences not to miss!

Nov. 21, 2022  

Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Check out our selection of Holiday shows below!

1. A Christmas Carol

Ford's Theatre - November 18, 2022 through December 31, 2022

Back for its 43rd year, the fully-staged production of Charles Dickens's "A Christmas Carol" returns with the revelry and magical moments audiences have come to know and love. Join the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future as they lead the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey of transformation and redemption. Originally conceived by Michael Baron, this music-infused production captures the magic and joy of Dickens's Yuletide classic. Acclaimed actor Craig Wallace returns to play Ebenezer Scrooge in a production heralded as a "rich visual and vocal treat" (TheaterMania) and "infectiously jolly" (The Washington Post). Tickets are selling fast for this D.C. holiday classic!

For tickets: click here.

2. Into the Woods

Signature Theatre - November 08, 2022 through January 29, 2023

Escape into a fantastical fairytale adventure where dreams come true, but not free.A trove of storybook characters paths intertwine as they chase their deepest desires through an enchanted forest. However, once they receive their happily ever after, the unintended consequences of granted wishes unravel their worlds.Weaving a euphoric score including the songs Giants in the Sky, On the Steps of the Palace, No One Is Alone, and Children Will Listen with a darkly humorous book, Into the Woods is a sophisticated musical twist on beloved childhood fables.Into the Woods features some of Sondheims wittiest lyrics as well as achingly beautiful melodies The Hollywood Reporter

For tickets: click here.

3. Ride the Cyclone

Arena Stage - January 13, 2023 through February 19, 2023

Part comedy, part tragedy and wholly unexpected, this wildly imaginative story delivers surprises at every turn. The lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. A mechanical fortuneteller invites each to tell their story of a life interrupted, offering the chance to come to terms with their fates. At once quirky and smart, edgy and beautiful, Ride the Cyclone ultimately reveals the resilience of the human spirit in spite of senseless tragedy.

For tickets: click here.

4. Chicago

The National Theatre - November 15, 2022 through November 27, 2022

What would you do for fame? If you're Roxie Hart, you'd lie, cheat...even kill. "Chicago" is the critically acclaimed musical written by Tony Award winners Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse with an amazing score by John Kander that tells the story of a not-so-ordinary housewife obsessed with the spotlight and the lengths that she'll go to keep it. One of the most compelling musicals to hit the stage, "Chicago" is a theatrical experience not to be missed.

For tickets: click here.

5. John Lloyd Young

The Barns at Wolf Trap - December 01, 2022 through December 01, 2022

In the tradition and style of Frank Sinatra, Mel Tormé, Bing Crosby, and Nat King Cole, Tony and Grammy-winner John Lloyd Young inspires a sense of wonder as he finesses every syllable with wistful, emotionally direct renderings of holiday favorites including "Silent Night," "O Holy Night," "Joy to the World," "White Christmas," and many more.

For tickets: click here.

6. Elf the Musical

The Cumberland Theatre - December 01, 2022 through December 18, 2022

A title known the world over, Elf The Musical is a based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, Elf starring Will Ferrell and James Caan.
Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

For tickets: click here.

