Folger Theatre Presents the World Premiere of Lauren M. Gunderson's A ROOM IN THE CASTLE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Folger Theatre and the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company have announced the world-premiere production of A Room in the Castle, a reimagining of Shakespeare’s Hamlet from the perspectives of the women within the troubled castle walls.

Written by Lauren M. Gunderson (The Book of Will, Peter Pan and Wendy), one of America’s most produced playwrights, the production is directed by Kaja Dunn and is on stage at the historic Folger Shakespeare Library on Capitol Hill, March 4–April 6, 2025.

In this parallel retelling of Hamlet, Gunderson shifts the spotlight to Ophelia, Gertrude, and Anna, Ophelia’s steadfast handmaid, as they contend with the chaos and danger surrounding them in the male-dominated court. Through this feminist lens, A Room in the Castle trades Hamlet’s turmoil for a meditation on the power of women in community. Combining drama with humor, music, and a defiant hope for the future, A Room in the Castle invites audiences to consider whether the women’s narratives must end in Shakespearean tragedy or if they may write their own story.

"In this current moment, a story about women fighting for liberation, finding autonomy, and helping the next generation thrive feels incredibly urgent and relevant,” says director Kaja Dunn. “We have the unique opportunity to examine who the women in Shakespeare are, who’s been telling their stories, and how that shapes how we see ourselves. Collaborating with Lauren has allowed us to envision a world we aspire to create and actively bring it to life."

“This play dances and duels with Shakespeare's Hamlet, foregrounding the women in the play and re-imagining them with agency, vitality, and radical hearts eager for a new ending,” shares Gunderson. “A play about women defying a rotten patriarchy by ripping a hole in the fabric of their suffocating story is certainly the work I want to be doing right now. Because this play is anything but hopeless and tragic. These women of this play—the characters, the actors, and the women-led creative team—aren't holding a mirror up to nature. We're shattering the glass.”

A Room in the Castle features Sabrina Lynne Sawyer (Folger Theatre’s The Winter’s Tale) as Ophelia, Oneika Phillips (1776, Fela!, and Amazing Grace on Broadway) as Queen Gertrude, and Burgess Byrd (Cincinnati Shakespeare Company’s The Amen Corner and The Importance of Being Earnest) as Anna.

The creative team includes scenic designer Samantha Reno (Frankenstein and Much Ado About Nothing as resident artist at the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company), Costume Designer Nicole Jescinth Smith (Trouble in Mind at San Diego’s The Old Globe), lighting designer Max Doolittle (Folger Theatre’s The Winter’s Tale and Amadeus), and sound designer Sarah O’Halloran (Folger Theatre’s Nathan the Wise; Mr. Lincoln at Ford’s Theatre). The team also includes Cincinnati Shakespeare Company resident artist Robert Carlton Stimmel (projections designer), Shana Laski (dramaturg and assistant director), Daryl Eisenberg (casting director), Hope Villanueva (production stage manager), and Jenna Lynn Keefer (assistant stage manager).

A Room in the Castle is a co-production with Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, where it will be on stage from January 24 to February 9, 2025. The partnership highlights the shared commitment of Folger Theatre and Cincinnati Shakespeare Company to presenting innovative and resonant interpretations of classic works. The play was commissioned by Cincinnati Shakespeare Company and initially workshopped at the Folger's first annual Reading Room Festival in January 2023.

Karen Ann Daniels, Folger Director of Programming and Performance and Artistic Director of Folger Theatre says, “Over the last five years, Lauren has exponentially expanded the idea of what it means to be a woman in the Shakespearean context, endowing Ophelia, Gertrude, and the original character of Anna with the privileges of full humanity and empowerment usually reserved only for Hamlet. In her world, women can have the option ‘to be or not to be’ that is heightened by Kaja's nimble and heartfelt direction.”

A Room in the Castle is on stage at Folger Theatre from March 4 through April 6, 2025. Tickets are $20-$84. Discounted preview performances and special rates for patrons under 35, students, seniors, members and family of the military, educators, and groups may be purchased through the Folger Theatre Box Office at (202) 544-7077 or online at www.folger.edu/room.

The Pay-What-You-Will performance is on Tuesday, March 4 at 7:30pm. Tickets will be available to the public in-person starting at 5pm. One ticket per person.

A Room in the Castle director Kaja Dunn and members of the creative team share their perspectives on the production at Creative Conversations: A Room in the Castle on Friday, March 7 at 6:30pm, moderated by Folger Theatre’s Artistic Director Karen Ann Daniels. $25, with discounts for Folger Subscribers and Members.

Relaxed performances, designed to create a welcoming and comfortable environment for neurodiverse audiences, are Sunday, March 16 at 7:30pm and Wednesday, March 26 at 2pm.

Audience members are encouraged to stay and take part in an interactive Post-Show Discussion with cast members of A Room in the Castle following the 7:30pm performance on Thursday, March 20.

An Audio-described performance of A Room in the Castle will be performed on Saturday, March 22 at 2pm. The audio description is a narration service that describes the visual aspects of theatre, such as stage directions, making the visual into an auditory experience for audience members with visual impairments, low vision and Blind audience members.

Open-Captioned performances are Sunday, March 30 at 2pm and 7:30pm. Open-captioned performances are supported by Vinton and Sigrid Cerf.

Affinity Nights and other audience engagement events and programming are planned throughout the run of A Room in the Castle, offering unique opportunities for connection and deeper exploration of the play’s themes. Please check for updates and announcements on these special events by visiting our website at www.folger.edu/room.

Comments