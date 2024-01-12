Folger Theatre Announces Artists And Releases Full Program Lineup for The Second Year of THE READING ROOM FESTIVAL

Folger Shakespeare Library announced a full schedule of related events and programming for Folger Theatre's four-day Reading Room Festival, to be held at Folger Theatre, January 25-28, 2024. The festival offers a premier platform for playwrights inspired by, in response to, or in conversation with the plays of William Shakespeare.

New plays to be performed include Rap Monologues by Austin Dean Ashford (directed by Raymond O. Caldwell), The Cuban Vote by Carmen Pelaez (directed by Kelsey Mesa), How Shakespeare Saved My Life written and performed by Jacob Ming-Trent (directed by Folger Theatre Artistic Director Karen Ann Daniels), and Everything That Never Happened by Sarah Mantell (directed by Johanna Gruenhut). An open rehearsal of Six Othellos directed by Dr. John “Ray” Proctor III will also be presented. These works highlight the Folger's commitment to fostering innovation and creativity, advancing the understanding and appreciation of Shakespeare's works by using them as a starting point for new expression by diverse voices and fresh perspectives.

In addition to staged readings of world premiere plays, the Festival's dynamic lineup of events promises an immersive and enriching experience. From captivating film screenings to thought-provoking moderated conversations with artists and scholars, The Reading Room Festival offers an array of activities that invite all attendees to immerse themselves in the creation, evolution, and interpretation of new work. Attendees can look forward to pre- and post-show conversations, workshops, and celebratory parties with DJs spinning, dancing, light bites to eat, and more.

The Reading Room Festival takes place at Folger Theatre (201 E Capitol Street, SE). A Festival Pass (includes all readings & conversations) is $35. An All-Access Pass (all readings, conversations, plus parties) is $75. Students are admitted free one-half hour before readings, with a valid ID (for readings and conversations only). Tickets are available from the Folger Box Office: Click Here or (202) 544-7077.

Check the Folger website at www.folger.edu/whats-on/the-reading-room-new-play-festival-2024/ for complete schedule, related programming, and additional information