Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Firehouse Theatre to Present BLOOD FROM A TURNIP Puppet Salon This Month

Blood from a Turnip is a puppet salon celebrating the diversity of puppet expression and the range of folks who tell stories through objects.

Jan. 21, 2023  

Firehouse Theatre to Present BLOOD FROM A TURNIP Puppet Salon This Month Firehouse Theatre will be the site for the 2023 installment of Blood From a Turnip puppet salon on Sunday, January 29 at 7:30pm. General admission tickets are $10. The salon is appropriate for ages 12 and older.

Blood from a Turnip is a puppet salon celebrating the diversity of puppet expression and the range of folks who tell stories through objects. Since its founding in 1997, the event has presented short form puppet shows in a variety of styles and incubates the professional and amateur puppeteer alike. Like a proverbial stone soup, this PG-13 event showcases a number of local puppeteers who are making their Richmond debuts.

Featured at January's Firehouse performance:


H&G -The Rift by Virginia Theatre Machine (Richmond, VA)

The opening scene of a contemporary adaptation of Hansel & Gretel by this soon to be legendary mobile theatre that brings professional theatre to the streets. VTM is best known for its Christmas Carol that just wrapped up performances in December.

Sammy Davis Therapy by Bonky Dolls (Washington DC)

Playwright/Puppeteer David Higgins presents this show that asks: Ever have a rough week at work that makes you feel that you can't escape? Well, Sammy Davis Jr. is here to whisk you away to a better place. That midcentury modern Garden of Eden may not be real, but it might be nice to visit for an afternoon.

Georgie's Dilemma by Mr. Paul (Portsmouth, VA)

Ventriloquist Paul Greggs works out this new piece as he retires from 40 years of experience in the fields of mental health and juvenile justice. There's likely lots to learn for all of us adults as well.

Wicker World by Whorls of Wonder Puppet Theater (Ruckersville, VA)

Puppeteer Mary Nagler presents a vignette from a larger work populated by Wicker puppets made from found objects. Nagler has recently moved from the West Coast to Virginia and fabricates and sells puppets of many varieties. Even has some Avenue Q puppets to rent!

Two Lazy Fellows by Tasheva & Tasheva (Woodbridge, VA)

Julia Tasheva is joined by her daughter, Isabell-Marie Tasheva-Shetler in this short piece about two villagers who have lots of work to do but would rather dance. Julia is a professional puppeteer holding a master's degree in Puppetry from the National Academy of Film and Theater Art in Sofia, Bulgaria.

With Musical Interludes provided by Anaís K. Alonso (Richmond, VA)

Anaís K. Alonso is a bilingual singer, songwriter, musician, creative writer, visual artist and teacher who loves to dance. She regularly performs as part of Latin
music duo/trio Serenata.

For Blood from a Turnip information and tickets please go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220181®id=14&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fblood_turnip.eventbrite.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. For information about Firehouse go to https://www.firehousetheatre.org.

Firehouse Theatre to Present BLOOD FROM A TURNIP Puppet Salon This Month




DCs Top Arts Education Institution Launches New Podcast Series Photo
DC's Top Arts Education Institution Launches New Podcast Series
The Theatre Lab School of the Dramatic Arts is announcing the launch of a new podcast that lays out an innovative approach to public speaking using the skills of professional actors.
Taiwan Philharmonic to Return to the US Under The Baton Of Music Director Jun Märkl Photo
Taiwan Philharmonic to Return to the US Under The Baton Of Music Director Jun Märkl
The Taiwan Philharmonic - known as the National Symphony Orchestra in its homeland - will be one of the first international orchestra to be presented by the New York Philharmonic in David Geffen Hall in their return to the United States for a national tour this spring, led by new Music Director Jun Märkl.
SUNSET BOULEVARD & More Lead Washington DCs January Top Picks Photo
SUNSET BOULEVARD & More Lead Washington DC's January Top Picks
Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. This month's picks include Sunset Boulevard, Ride The Cyclone and more!
March and April 2023 Events Announced at The Hylton Performing Arts Center Photo
March and April 2023 Events Announced at The Hylton Performing Arts Center
The Hylton Performing Arts Center continues its 2022-2023 season this March and April 2023 with performances as part of Hylton Presents, Hylton Family Series, Matinee Idylls Series, the American Roots Series, and Mason Arts at the Hylton Center, plus performances by Hylton Center Arts Partners and a lineup of workshops as part of the Veterans and the Arts Initiative.

More Hot Stories For You


DC's Top Arts Education Institution Launches New Podcast SeriesDC's Top Arts Education Institution Launches New Podcast Series
January 20, 2023

The Theatre Lab School of the Dramatic Arts is announcing the launch of a new podcast that lays out an innovative approach to public speaking using the skills of professional actors.
Imagination Stage Premieres THE HULA-HOOPIN' QUEENImagination Stage Premieres THE HULA-HOOPIN' QUEEN
January 19, 2023

Imagination Stage, the metro DC region's largest professional theatre for children, debuts its latest new play commission, The Hula-Hoopin' Queen, adapted for the stage by Gloria Bond Clunie from the book by Thelma Lynne Godin, illustrated by Vanessa Brantley-Newton. Angelisa Gillyard directs.
March and April 2023 Events Announced at The Hylton Performing Arts CenterMarch and April 2023 Events Announced at The Hylton Performing Arts Center
January 19, 2023

The Hylton Performing Arts Center continues its 2022-2023 season this March and April 2023 with performances as part of Hylton Presents, Hylton Family Series, Matinee Idylls Series, the American Roots Series, and Mason Arts at the Hylton Center, plus performances by Hylton Center Arts Partners and a lineup of workshops as part of the Veterans and the Arts Initiative.
Photos: First Look at Firehouse Theatre's GHOST QUARTETPhotos: First Look at Firehouse Theatre's GHOST QUARTET
January 18, 2023

Firehouse Theatre has released production photos from their upcoming Mid Altantic premiere of Dave Malloy's GHOST QUARTET. The limited run of 10 performances begins at Firehouse on Thursday January 19 and closes on Saturday February 4, 2023. Check out the photos here!
Jason Graae and David Turner Will Lead MAX AND WILLY'S LAST LAUGH Reading at Mosaic Theater's Catalyst New Play FestivalJason Graae and David Turner Will Lead MAX AND WILLY'S LAST LAUGH Reading at Mosaic Theater's Catalyst New Play Festival
January 18, 2023

Co-authored by Conor Duffy and Jake Broder, Max & Willy’s Last Laugh is based on the true story of entertainers Max Ehrlich and Willy Rosen, who for 18 months performed the funniest cabaret in Europe to ensure their safety at the Westerbork Transit Camp during World War II.
share