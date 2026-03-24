Felicia Curry And Kennedy Holmes Join Cast Of CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL At Arena Stage

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Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater has announced the addition of Felicia Curry and Kennedy Holmes to the cast of CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL.

Curry and Holmes join the previously announced Holli’ Gabrielle Conway as Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins, Jade Milan as Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes, and Stoney B. Woods as Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas.

Written and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, the musical is based on the music performed and recorded by TLC and features choreography by Chloe O. Davis, with music supervision and arrangements by David Holcenberg and orchestrations by Holcenberg and Omar Edwards.

The production will run in Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater from June 12 through August 9, 2026, with press night scheduled for June 26.

Felicia Curry has previously appeared at Arena Stage in The Age of Innocence and Death on the Nile. Her credits also include Sandra at TheaterWorks Hartford and performances at Everyman Theatre, where she is a resident company member. She made her Broadway debut in Into the Woods and is the Emmy-nominated host of WETA Arts.

Kennedy Holmes will make her Arena Stage debut in the production. Her credits include Bring It On, Rent, Dreamgirls, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, among others. She was a finalist on Season 15 of The Voice.

Ticket Information

CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL will play at Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater in Washington, DC. Additional casting and creative team members will be announced.